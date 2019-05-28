19/05/28/2136235 story
Honda e, the compact electric vehicle that’s coming to market in spring 2020, is bringing its side-view mirrors inside. The company confirmed Tuesday that its side-camera-mirror system, which was on the prototype version, will be a standard feature when the car enters production. The side-ca...
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/05/28/the-all-electric-honda-e-is-bringing-its-side-view-mirrors-inside/
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday May 29, @12:47AM (8 children)
More expensive shit to break after a few years.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday May 29, @12:51AM (7 children)
Yeah, I really don't get why you'd take something extremely simple, inexpensive, and effective and complicate the fuck out of it at great expense and zero improvement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @12:58AM
(Score: 3, Disagree) by bob_super on Wednesday May 29, @12:59AM
Have you looked at car mirrors recently ?
- mirror
- motor
- camera
- blinker
- blind spot light
- defroster
I'm probably forgetting something.
The point is a modern "mirror" is a >$800 assembly. Camera-on-a-stick is a lot cheaper BOM, and a lot less wind drag
(will it be a cheaper repair? LOL!)
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday May 29, @01:02AM (2 children)
I went into the article expecting to hate it, imagining some screen in the center of the dashboard, but after watching the video, I like it. They have the screens to the left and right just like mirrors are placed except inside the windows (no frost!). Having an electric car, I can also appreciate the drag issue, though they give no figures to ascertain just how much of a difference it makes. If it makes a big difference in drag, I want it. If not, while I like the implementation, I'm not going be trading cars to get it.
(Score: 5, Informative) by hemocyanin on Wednesday May 29, @01:07AM
Like a lazy fuck, I just watched the video. When I went back to RTFA:
That's worth it in my book -- an extra 3.8 miles on a 100 mile battery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @01:37AM
If you try it, make sure to see what happens in really bright sunny conditions, facing in different directions. Many screens aren't bright enough to be visible when the sun is in the wrong place (try reading a laptop outdoors on a sunny day...)
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Wednesday May 29, @01:20AM
>>> and zero improvement
Repeat after me: Coefficient of Drag, air resistance, and range - perhaps as much as a 3% gain in range. And better coverage than the standard side view mirror provides...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @01:34AM
Don't worry, the article I read (Motor Trend?) last week noted that this system isn't legal in USA, at least now now. So the camera-mirror system will only be available in other markets. Maybe Honda plan to lobby to change the rules to allow cameras?
Just watched the video, another difference is that the aim of the camera is fixed, no more mirror adjusting to compensate for different eye positions. Two choices, normal and wide angle displays. Pretty sure I'd go for wide all the time to really reduce the blind spot, I normally have the side mirrors set way out, so I can barely see the side of my car.