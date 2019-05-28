Stories
The All-Electric Honda e is Bringing its Side View Mirrors Inside

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 29, @12:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the seeing-what's-around-you dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Honda e, the compact electric vehicle that’s coming to market in spring 2020, is bringing its side-view mirrors inside. The company confirmed Tuesday that its side-camera-mirror system, which was on the prototype version, will be a standard feature when the car enters production.  The side-ca...

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/05/28/the-all-electric-honda-e-is-bringing-its-side-view-mirrors-inside/

  • (Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday May 29, @12:47AM (8 children)

    by epitaxial (3165) on Wednesday May 29, @12:47AM (#848715)

    More expensive shit to break after a few years.

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday May 29, @12:51AM (7 children)

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Wednesday May 29, @12:51AM (#848717) Homepage Journal

      Yeah, I really don't get why you'd take something extremely simple, inexpensive, and effective and complicate the fuck out of it at great expense and zero improvement.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @12:58AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @12:58AM (#848718)
        Without the context your words are arguing against electric cars :-)

      • (Score: 3, Disagree) by bob_super on Wednesday May 29, @12:59AM

        by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday May 29, @12:59AM (#848719)

        Have you looked at car mirrors recently ?
        - mirror
        - motor
        - camera
        - blinker
        - blind spot light
        - defroster

        I'm probably forgetting something.
        The point is a modern "mirror" is a >$800 assembly. Camera-on-a-stick is a lot cheaper BOM, and a lot less wind drag
        (will it be a cheaper repair? LOL!)

      • (Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday May 29, @01:02AM (2 children)

        by hemocyanin (186) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 29, @01:02AM (#848723)

        I went into the article expecting to hate it, imagining some screen in the center of the dashboard, but after watching the video, I like it. They have the screens to the left and right just like mirrors are placed except inside the windows (no frost!). Having an electric car, I can also appreciate the drag issue, though they give no figures to ascertain just how much of a difference it makes. If it makes a big difference in drag, I want it. If not, while I like the implementation, I'm not going be trading cars to get it.

        • (Score: 5, Informative) by hemocyanin on Wednesday May 29, @01:07AM

          by hemocyanin (186) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 29, @01:07AM (#848725)

          Like a lazy fuck, I just watched the video. When I went back to RTFA:

          Honda argues that the tech reduces aerodynamic drag by 90% compared to conventional door mirrors, for an overall 3.8% improvement for the entire vehicle.

          That's worth it in my book -- an extra 3.8 miles on a 100 mile battery.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @01:37AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @01:37AM (#848735)

          If you try it, make sure to see what happens in really bright sunny conditions, facing in different directions. Many screens aren't bright enough to be visible when the sun is in the wrong place (try reading a laptop outdoors on a sunny day...)

      • (Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Wednesday May 29, @01:20AM

        by KilroySmith (2113) on Wednesday May 29, @01:20AM (#848730)

        >>> and zero improvement
        Repeat after me: Coefficient of Drag, air resistance, and range - perhaps as much as a 3% gain in range. And better coverage than the standard side view mirror provides...

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @01:34AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 29, @01:34AM (#848734)

        Don't worry, the article I read (Motor Trend?) last week noted that this system isn't legal in USA, at least now now. So the camera-mirror system will only be available in other markets. Maybe Honda plan to lobby to change the rules to allow cameras?

        Just watched the video, another difference is that the aim of the camera is fixed, no more mirror adjusting to compensate for different eye positions. Two choices, normal and wide angle displays. Pretty sure I'd go for wide all the time to really reduce the blind spot, I normally have the side mirrors set way out, so I can barely see the side of my car.

