W3C and the WHATWG Sign an Agreement to Collaborate on a Single Version of HTML and DOM:
The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) has decided to join forces with the Web Hypertext Application Technology Working Group (WHATWG) so there is now hope we may eventually have a single, comprehensive agreement for what is valid HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) and how the DOM (Document Object Model) should be defined.
Today W3C and the WHATWG signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of a single version of the HTML and DOM specifications. The Memorandum of Understanding jointly published as the WHATWG/W3C Joint Working Mode gives the specifics of this collaboration. This is the culmination of a careful exploration effective partnership mechanisms since December 2017 after the WHATWG adopted many shared features as their work-mode and an IPR policy.
[...] Motivated by the belief that having two distinct HTML and DOM specifications claiming to be normative is generally harmful for the community, and the mutual desire to bring the work back together, W3C and WHATWG agree to the following terms:
- W3C and WHATWG work together on HTML and DOM, in the WHATWG repositories, to produce a Living Standard and Recommendation/Review Draft-snapshots
- WHATWG maintains the HTML and DOM Living Standards
- W3C facilitates community work directly in the WHATWG repositories (bridging communities, developing use cases, filing issues, writing tests, mediating issue resolution)
- W3C stops independent publishing of a designated list of specifications related to HTML and DOM and instead will work to take WHATWG Review Drafts to W3C Recommendations
So how does this fit in with the obligatory xkcd?