According to a forum post on Best Buy, as reported by The Verge, the retailer is cancelling "all current pre-orders" for the $1,980 Samsung Galaxy Fold.
The edited forum post, published by a Best Buy social media specialist, says that "while Samsung continues to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, we will continue to keep our customers updated as best we can."
[...] As time drags on, we have to wonder if the Galaxy Fold will be coming back in 2019 at all. Or if Samsung will just move on to a Galaxy Fold 2. But we'll stay tuned for the latest updates and will keep you posted.
