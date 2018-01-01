All versions of Docker are currently vulnerable to a race condition that could give an attacker both read and write access to any file on the host system. Proof-of-concept code has been released.

The flaw is similar to CVE-2018-15664 and it offers a window of opportunity for hackers to modify resource paths after resolution but before the assigned program starts operating on the resource. This is known as a time-to-check-time-to-use (TOCTOU) type of bug.