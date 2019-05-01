from the 12000-points-of-light dept.
SpaceX satellites pose new headache for astronomers
It looked like a scene from a sci-fi blockbuster: an astronomer in the Netherlands captured footage of a train of brightly-lit SpaceX satellites ascending through the night sky this weekend, stunning space enthusiasts across the globe.
But the sight has also provoked an outcry among astronomers who say the constellation, which so far consists of 60 broadband-beaming satellites but could one day grow to as many as 12,000, may threaten our view of the cosmos and deal a blow to scientific discovery.
The launch was tracked around the world and it soon became clear that the satellites were visible to the naked eye: a new headache for researchers who already have to find workarounds to deal with objects cluttering their images of deep space.
"People were making extrapolations that if many of the satellites in these new mega-constellations had that kind of steady brightness, then in 20 years or less, for a good part the night anywhere in the world, the human eye would see more satellites than stars," Bill Keel, an astronomer at the University of Alabama, told AFP.
Noting that there are currently about 2,100 satellites aloft, the article continues:
If another 12,000 are added by SpaceX alone, "it will be hundreds above the horizon at any given time," Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics told AFP, adding that the problem would be exacerbated at certain times of the year and certain points in the night.
"So, it'll certainly be dramatic in the night sky if you're far away from the city and you have a nice, dark area; and it'll definitely cause problems for some kinds of professional astronomical observation."
[...]If optical astronomers are concerned, then their radio astronomy colleagues, who rely on the electromagnetic waves emitted by celestial objects to examine phenomena such as the first image of the black hole discovered last month, are "in near despair," he added.
One of the most spectacular sights of my life was being out in the wilderness, far from local light pollution, and seeing the Milky Way shining so brightly that I could not make out any constellations for all the other stars that were now visible. I cannot imagine how concerned astronomers must be to face the prospect of taking long-duration "images' of faint astronomical bodies... and having a satellite fly past at a much brighter magnitude. What, if anything, can be done?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @02:29AM (4 children)
Could well placed vantablack paint help with the brightness?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 30, @02:33AM (2 children)
Probably. Musk said they are looking at reducing the albedo of the satellites. They are still prototypes (missing sat-to-sat communications) and there's plenty of time to make changes before a significant portion of them go up.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @02:35AM
In the grand scheme of things, at Universe time scales, of course!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 30, @02:39AM
Well, I hope they reduce the sat's libido!! Oh, wait . . .
OK, my contributions of late seem to be more complaining than anything. - Aristarchus
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @02:59AM
No -
Black may make them less visible, but does nothing to make them also transparent.
Now broadcasting electronic noise too boot. Yes, other satellite broad cast noise too, but at very great distance, so out of most viewing - basically a fixed in the sky. Or not that many near.. GPS anyone.
Even small, they are BIG to stars behind them and flying as train... think of looking at the sky while laying under a rail track and with a train schedule to keep. They do not care about your sighting. Play a radio station on the train, the steel blocking the sky and raido blasting your attentae.
Best to call China and ask them to use their laser satellite and burn them up.
Musk is doing to bring the ping time down, if some one wanted to DOOM over them. Stupid man.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @02:33AM (1 child)
Science is not excuse to deny profit, bitches!
MAGA!!11one!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 30, @02:45AM
Speaking of, it's almost time to sign up:
SpaceX wants to offer Starlink internet to consumers after just six launches [teslarati.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 30, @02:42AM (2 children)
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says Starlink will strive to protect and support science [teslarati.com]
The sats should become dimmer as their orbits are raised. Newer sats could be given a dark coating. This could also help with ensuring that they are completely burnt up in the atmosphere when it's time to decommission them.
Ground-based cameras and telescopes can use different exposure times / capture methods to get the data they need. They already have to deal with existing satellites as well as asteroids and cosmic rays. The future is in space telescopes anyway which should have less of an issue with all this stuff, especially if they are located beyond Earth orbit.
SpaceX isn't the only company that will be sending up hundreds or thousands of Internet satellites. OneWeb, Amazon, and others are sending up thousands. I imagine China and Russia will have their own versions eventually. Expect 100,000 to 1 million satellites in Earth orbit in the long run.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @02:59AM (1 child)
Yeah, right, nothing can or will go wrong.
Murphy was a fool, don't listen to him
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 30, @03:04AM
Amateur Astronomers Blown Out By Bigshot Billionaire - And they can't do shit about it
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]