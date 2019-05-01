from the being-smart-and-hard-working-is-only-part-of-being-successful dept.
Britain's got talent—but we're still wasting it. That's the main finding of a new report by researchers from Oxford University published today.
Children of similar cognitive ability have very different chances of educational success; it still depends on their parents' economic, socio-cultural and educational resources. This contradicts a commonly held view that these days that our education system has developed enough to give everyone a fighting chance.
The researchers, led by Dr. Erzsébet Bukodi from Oxford's Department of Social Policy and Intervention, looked at data from cohorts of children born in three decades: 1950s, 1970s and 1990s. They found significant evidence of a wastage of talent. Individuals with high levels of cognitive ability but who are disadvantaged in their social origins are persistently unable to translate their ability into educational attainment to the same extent as their more advantaged counterparts.
"If we compare the educational attainment of children born in the 1990s to those in the late 1950s and early 1970s, we see that parent's economic resources have become a less important factor, but their socio-cultural and educational resources have grown in significance," says Dr. Bukodi. "That means that your parents' place in society and their own level of education still play a big part in how well you may do."
Kids with parents who have the time, experience, patience, and support tend to do better. Genetics is only part of the story, and there is no simple formula for "good human being." That is where tales of morality come in, society agreeing on what is "good" behavior. What principles do we uphold, and how much effort are we willing to personally put into helping the world around us.
The current economic system should facilitate not dictate human behavior. Thankfully human nature is prevailing in some good areas, like renewable energy. Though if we grow it too large it will have a more globally significant effect that we'll need to plan for. Weather is complicated, but poisoning the atmosphere is simple.
Not sure if you can get this outside Oz, but this podcast from 2014 discusses these issues: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/conversations/david-gillespie/5231366 [abc.net.au].
BTW, check out David Gillespie's other podcasts on the site especially the one re kids and screen addiction.
If you are dumb but your parents have money, you end up going to college somehow and put out garbage papers like this.