from the running-on-empty dept.
Burnout is now an Official Medical Diagnosis, Says the World Health Organization:
If you feel chronically exhausted or frustrated with your work, keep making small mistakes or feel stuck in a cycle of unproductiveness, you may want to take a trip to your doctor. Even if it isn't burnout, it's worth getting checked out.
Why does burnout happen?
Burnout occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally and mentally depleted and unable to keep up with constant demands at work. As stress continues to mount, you may feel hopeless, disinterested and resentful when it comes to your work life.
According to the American Institute of Stress, Americans now work longer and harder than before: In one generation, the number of hours worked increased by 8% to an average of 47 hours per week.
Some other startling statistics from the Institute of Stress:
- 25% of workers have felt like screaming or shouting because of job stress
- Nearly 50% of workers say they need help learning how to manage stress
- More than a third of workers (35%) say they feel their jobs harm their physical or emotional health
And from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health:
- 40% of workers report their job as being very or extremely stressful
- 75% of employees believe on-the-job stress is much higher than it was a generation ago
- Workers associate job stress with health issues more than they associate financial or family problems with health issues
As for what to do about it? There are no hard-and-fast rules, but the suggestions basically amount to separating from activities that lead to "immediate reaction required". Only check your e-mail in the morning, at lunch, and at the end of the day. Log out of chat applications whenever possible. Reduce the amount of time spent on social media. Go for a walk without your cellphone or media device.
In a nutshell: take back control of your life.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @06:22AM
janrinok: Burned out.
Mighty Buzzard: Burned.
cmn12345: criminal record exposed.
mrpg: in transit, so not burned out, pending re-entry
Runaway1956: Dude so cool, never gonna give you up, never gonna let you pup, I love you! Never gonna flood too much, unless I do, to fuck you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @06:35AM
But then, wait for it
And I'm thinking "are all the workers and employees in the entire world such bum slackers like me, who can afford to waste time on Soylentnews and still get paid by their employer?"