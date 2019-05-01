When a person has a severely damaged cornea, a corneal transplant is required. However, there are 2,000 patients waiting for the cornea donation in the country as of 2018, and they wait for six or more years on average for the donation. For this reason, many scientists are attempting to develop an artificial cornea. The existing artificial cornea uses recombinant collagen or is made of chemical substances such as synthetic polymer. Therefore, it does not incorporate well with the eye, nor is it transparent after the cornea implant.

Professor Dong-Woo Cho of Mechanical Engineering, Professor Jinah Jang of Creative IT Convergence Engineering, and Ms. Hyeonji Kim at POSTECH, collaborating with Professor Hong Kyun Kim of Ophthalmology at Kyungpook National University School of Medicine, 3-D printed an artificial cornea using a bio-ink made of decellularized corneal stroma and stem cells. Because this cornea is made of corneal tissue-derived bio-ink, it is biocompatible, and 3-D cell printing technology recapitulates the corneal microenvironment, so its transparency is similar to the human cornea. This research is recently published on Biofabrication.