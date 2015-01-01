[Ed. note: Wikipedia entry for those who may not be familiar with the company and which notes: "Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., is one of the largest chains of double drive-thru restaurants in the United States. The company operates Checkers and Rally's restaurants in 28 states and the District of Columbia. They specialize in hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, and milkshakes." --martyb]

On Wednesday, fast food chain Checkers reported that they had found malicious point-of-sale (POS) software in place on their systems that affected over 100 Checkers and Rally's restaurants and which left customer names, card numbers, verification codes and expiration date vulnerable.

The Full List of affected restaurants including the estimated exposure dates, is available in the data breach notification.

Exposure dates go back as far as December 2015 in one case (Los Angeles, CA), although the majority span late 2018 to current.

In the official statement Checkers says:

What We Are Doing?

As indicated above, after identifying the incident, we promptly launched an extensive investigation and took steps to contain the issue. We also are working with federal law enforcement authorities and coordinating with the payment card companies in their efforts to protect cardholders. We continue to take steps to enhance the security of Checkers and Rally's systems and prevent this type of issue from happening again. What You Can Do

If you used a payment card at an affected restaurant during a relevant time period, please consider the following recommendations: Review Your Account Statements. We encourage you to remain vigilant by reviewing your account statements. If you believe there is an unauthorized charge on your card, please contact your financial institution or card issuer immediately.

Order a Credit Report. You are entitled under U.S. law to one free credit report annually from each of the three nationwide consumer reporting agencies. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll-free at 1-877-322-8228.

Review the Reference Guide and FAQs. The Reference Guide and FAQs provide additional recommendations on the protection of personal information.

What amounts to, in essence, "our bad, review your statements and check your credit reports" is likely to be considered a very weak response by customers affected. Also the date that the breach was discovered is not revealed ("recently became aware of") so the gap between discovery, completion of the investigation, and the date of breach notification is not known.