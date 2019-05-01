Stories
Experts Develop Nanolasers on Silicon

Researchers at Cardiff University have shown tiny light-emitting nanolasers less than a tenth of the size of the width of a human hair can be integrated into silicon chip design.

The photonic band-edge lasers can operate at superfast speeds and have the potential to help the global electronics industry deliver a range of new applications—from optical computing to remote sensing and heat seeking,

[...] "This is the first demonstration that shows how photonic band-edge lasers can be integrated directly on patterned silicon-on-insulator platforms," said Professor [Diana] Huffaker.

"Silicon is the most widely used material in semiconductor industries. However, it has been difficult to integrate compact light sources on this material. Our research breaks through this barrier by developing extremely small lasers integrated on silicon platforms, applicable to various silicon-based electronic, optoelectronic, and photonic platforms."

The paper, "Room‐Temperature InGaAs Nanowire Array Band‐Edge Lasers on Patterned Silicon‐on‐Insulator Platforms," has been published in Physica Status Solidi—RRL.

