Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

YMMV: Owners of Noah's Ark Replica Sue Insurers Over Rain Damage

posted by martyb on Saturday June 01, @12:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the Too-funny-not-to-make-fun-of dept.
Science

aristarchus writes:

Reported by The Hill:

The owners of a replica of Noah's Ark featured at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky., sued its insurers [(pdf)] who refused to cover rain damage.

The ark's owner said heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide on its property and its five insurance carriers refused to cover damages totaling nearly $1 million. The ark itself was reportedly undamaged in the rains.

[...] "Subsequent to heavy rains, a significant landslide occurred along portions of the slope, which eliminated the structural support for the roadway, caused significant damage to the road surface itself and the incorporated improvements, and rendered portions of the road unsafe and unfit for use," the suit reads.

Original Submission


«  Advanced Linux Backdoor Found in the Wild Escaped AV Detection
YMMV: Owners of Noah's Ark Replica Sue Insurers Over Rain Damage | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)