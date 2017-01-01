The owners of a replica of Noah's Ark featured at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky., sued its insurers [(pdf)] who refused to cover rain damage.

The ark's owner said heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide on its property and its five insurance carriers refused to cover damages totaling nearly $1 million. The ark itself was reportedly undamaged in the rains.

[...] "Subsequent to heavy rains, a significant landslide occurred along portions of the slope, which eliminated the structural support for the roadway, caused significant damage to the road surface itself and the incorporated improvements, and rendered portions of the road unsafe and unfit for use," the suit reads.