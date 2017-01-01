19/05/30/2010206 story
posted by martyb on Saturday June 01, @12:19AM
from the Too-funny-not-to-make-fun-of dept.
Reported by The Hill:
The owners of a replica of Noah's Ark featured at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky., sued its insurers [(pdf)] who refused to cover rain damage.
The ark's owner said heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide on its property and its five insurance carriers refused to cover damages totaling nearly $1 million. The ark itself was reportedly undamaged in the rains.
[...] "Subsequent to heavy rains, a significant landslide occurred along portions of the slope, which eliminated the structural support for the roadway, caused significant damage to the road surface itself and the incorporated improvements, and rendered portions of the road unsafe and unfit for use," the suit reads.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 01, @12:29AM
Faith is not what it used to be. Every place of worship has a lightning rod these days. I bet the sky god is not very pleased with such unsteady followers.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday June 01, @12:48AM
Isn't in the contract?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Saturday June 01, @12:53AM (1 child)
image that explains it is here:
https://farkuserimg-850.sfo2.digitaloceanspaces.com/L/LO/fark_LOAfyxGWeBZ0ZC5S6fPDD57rOmo.png?AWSAccessKeyId=HBAYEKZHGUB4NAYQBVSQ&Expires=1559534400&Signature=IZ5C7V50q2iGQwjpyRP0ZEQ95r4%3D [digitaloceanspaces.com]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday June 01, @01:04AM
so... they built the boat outside, with no roof, sealed the sides and bottom, and then got a shock when it filled with rain water.
