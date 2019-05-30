from the I-wish-I-thought-of-that dept.
Laptop infected with six of the most destructive viruses sells for $1.9 million. [ed: Australian Dollars]
You wouldn't ordinarily want to seek out a computer with viruses installed, but that's exactly what the winner of a US$1.345 million auction just did – picking up a laptop crammed with the deadliest malware of our time in return for their cash.
The buyer remains anonymous but we know much more about the laptop, which is actually part of an art project by Chinese digital artist Guo O Dong. The piece is called The Persistence of Chaos.
Dong worked with cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct to load up the laptop with its dangerous code, and it's apparently air gapped, which means it has security measures that prevent it from connecting to any other networks, to stop it from spreading its malware further.
[...]Persistence of Chaos includes ILOVEYOU from 2000, a particularly damaging worm that came attached to an email with an "ILOVEYOU" subject header. It deleted local files when run, and is thought to have caused billions of US dollars' worth of damage before being stopped.
https://www.sciencealert.com/a-laptop-infected-with-the-world-s-deadliest-viruses-just-fetched-over-1-3-million
Also at ABC.net.au and Digital Trends.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday May 30, @11:22PM (3 children)
Art. Sometimes there is no accounting for taste. As an aside, remember pet rocks? At least they only broke windows and maybe a few bones :) I don't think they ever broke a kids heart by dying so there's that... And people paid good money for them. Seriously though, it's amazing what some folks consider desirable. To each their own, it doesn't hurt me...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @11:30PM
It does hurt you. If these wanker art buyers gave $1.25 million to scientific research, we would be $1.25 million closer to a cure for [insert favorite disease]. #ArtStarvesScience
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 30, @11:31PM
Preceding post has been flagged as potentially containing malware, since it contains the words "pet", "heart", and "desireable". Do not open it. Oh-oh! Too late!
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Thursday May 30, @11:36PM
Breakfast of Champions, Vonnegut:
A million+ bucks for a crap filled laptop? Yeah, I feel stupid.