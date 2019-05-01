Stories
Kingrow K1 E Ink Smartphone Hits Indiegogo for $299 and Up

posted by martyb on Friday May 31, @12:49AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

The Kingrow K1 probably isn’t the best smartphone for mobile gaming, watching videos, or framing the perfect photo… because you’d probably want a color display for any of those things, and the Kingrow K1 doesn’t have one.

What it does have is an E Ink display that’s easy to see in direct sunlight and which doesn’t draw a lot of power. Kingrow says the smartphone gets up to 2 days of battery life during normal usage, 7 days if you disable wireless and just use it for reading, and 15 days in standby.

The company unveiled the phone recently, and now it’s up for pre-order for $299 and up through a crowdfunding campaign at Indiegogo.

[...] That $299 price only covers the first 400 orders. After that, the price goes up to $349, and the phone has an estimated shipping date of August, 2019.

Link to their Indiegogo page.

Source: https://liliputing.com/2019/05/kingrow-k1-e-ink-smartphone-hits-indiegogo-for-299-and-up.html

