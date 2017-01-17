According to new research published by the American Physical Society in the Journal Physical Review letters, in the coming years it may be possible to test whether the universe is in fact a hologram.

The debate over The Holographic Principle — whether the universe is a flat (two dimensional) projection — is mind bending and still largely theoretical in nature. The holographic principle solves various problems, it can be used to explain quantum gravity and also

has been used to explain cosmic inflation, a pivotal period of time in the early universe where our cosmos expanded at quizzically breakneck speeds.

But an untestable theory, no matter how appealing the math, is ever an itch that needs scratching in science. So how do we do that?

During cosmic inflation, the universe became populated with quantum fluctuations, particles that temporarily appear out of empty space. “The inflationary universe had the right characteristics to make these fluctuations the seed of everything we observe today from the Cosmic Microwave Background, galaxies, stars, planets to cosmologists.”, said the researchers. These quantum fluctuations are what causes the irregular distribution of galaxies in the universe. Through interactions with scalar fields, these fluctuations create distinct signals that can oscillate. To tell whether the universe is holographic, researchers took a look at the different intricate ways these signals could oscillate. If the signals are underdamped, meaning they move back and forth before reaching a point of equilibrium, then we can’t be living in a hologram. This is because if we’re living in a holographic universe, every signal we see must have a counterpart in a lower dimensional world. An underdamped signal can’t have such a counterpart.

In short, if we detect underdamped signals, we are not living in a holographic universe. And we can look for them: