Every couple of years, the hope surfaces that a simple graphical interface will replace teams of developers. Business people to quickly and easily create beautiful expressions of their ideas and launch them into production seamlessly. A handful of startups in every generation take up this challenge, and they mostly fail.
Why do people keep trying to breathe life into a solution that is so obviously doomed to fail is an interesting question, but a more useful question would be why is it doomed to fail, and what are the alternatives.
The reason why companies keep trying to create canvas driven development tools has 2 components. The first is that as a software engineer, you learn to map out your ideas in some visual representation. These simple flow charts, UML diagrams, or high fidelity mockups then have to be translated to code that a computer can interpret. During the design phase the process feels really smooth, you clarify your thoughts and produce a lot of value in a relatively short amount of time, if only the actual coding could be this frictionless. The second reason is that working with developers can be frustrating. Business people often have to contend with neverending lists of constraints in terms of what the "system" can and cannot do, or constant excuses for why deadlines were not met because of some unforeseen technical difficulty. Surely there has to be a better way. Where these two motivations meet, a business idea is born: "Let's create a tool that makes building software as easy as drawing up a flow diagram!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 31, @10:55AM (1 child)
Codeless software is like a graphics only novel... with no dialogue. Then you realize dialogue is central to civilizations and you go back to text.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 31, @11:24AM
More like water without H2O.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Friday May 31, @11:14AM
Labview sells nicely to industries where the whole point is 2-D PCBs and 3-D scada-like stuff, so its a smooth transition from reality to the mockup. Its not a very powerful programming language in practice although in theory its Turing complete and all that.
There is no (or little) spatial intelligence mapping from reality to model for something like calculating paycheck stubs or implementing a sort function, so other than simulating PC boards on screen or making a little 3-d scada model of a table top lab experiment, it doesn't sell well.
There is the spreadsheet which is a computer re-enactment of various old fashioned paper business forms... I would theorize those forms and that way of thinking will eventually go away along with spreadsheets. I will say I've seen plenty of corporate database management done in excel and its horrifically bad; can't entirely blame the tool. Let a sorcerers apprentice try to "program" using Excel and you get what you'd expect for a program written by non-programmers.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday May 31, @11:31AM
all the "codeless" UI-driven "config-only" systems still have databases, interfaces, and code underneath.
Something has to interact with the operating system and the memory and intepret the ui "inputs"
Hiding behind ui driven design there is still.. a computer.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday May 31, @11:34AM
Programming is an expression of both mechanics and aesthetics. Graphical programming languages try to abstract parts of the mechanical structure (functionality) in the creation of aesthetics. While this works for some abstractions (see UML and Scratch for example), it fails miserably when the complexity of the problem rises.
To take the UML example; The documentation of a program is both complete and correct when, and only when, a program can be written to translate that same documentation into the program itself. UML is a design language that, when done all the way through, can be translated into the program being designed.
The problem that arises is that the complexity of the documentation reflects the complexity of the program itself. A graphical language adds complexity, in that there now needs to be an extra translation layer. Therefore, nothing was gained in programming the application. A graphical programming language, expressive enough to capture all the facets, will still require a lot of textual representations. For the most part, it is just an increased workload. A programmer, using a graphical language, still needs to be capable of all necessary algorithmic abstraction and data modelling.
This is not to say that graphical design languages are bad. On the contrary, they have a very neat role in the mix of languages. It is just that you cannot replace the expressiveness of a "normal" programming language with a purely graphical one, and at the same time expect it to become more simple. Programming is hard, very hard, and that is (abstractly seen) independent of the programming language.