There are few things better than the smell of freshly baked bread from the oven; this is because molecules in the bread disperse in the heat to reach your nose. In a similar way, the ExoMars rover Rosalind Franklin will "bake" and "sniff" Martian samples in miniature ovens, imaged above, as part of its investigation of the extra-terrestrial world.

Set to land on Mars in 2021, Rosalind Franklin will scout areas of interest and drill up to 2 meters below the surface and report back its findings to scientists on Earth.

Nothing short of a miniature laboratory on wheels, the dirt that Rosalind Franklin collects will pass through different steps in an intricate process allowing for many types of analysis to get the best possible overview of the composition of Mars so far.

The Mars Organic Molecule Analyser, "MOMA," will heat samples to unlock the organic molecules from the Martian dust and transform them into the gas phase. The gas produced will then flow past a receptor that "sniffs" the molecules to learn more about the sample, thanks to its gas chromatograph.

[...] Choosing when and where to take a Martian sample, and choosing which instrument to analyze the sample with, will be a discussion of interplanetary proportions for scientists, but that discussion will need to reach conclusions quickly: the ExoMars rover has 31 tubes to fill and analyze and is designed to work for 218 "sols" or Martian days.