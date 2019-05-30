from the bug-off dept.
Scientists Genetically Modify Fungus To Kill Mosquitoes That Spread Malaria
In the hope of finding a new way to fight malaria, scientists have used a spider gene to genetically engineer a fungus to produce a venom that can quickly kill mosquitoes.
The modified fungus was a highly effective mosquito killer in the first tests mimicking conditions in sub-Saharan Africa, where malaria remains a major public health problem, researchers reported Thursday in the journal Science [DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw8737] [DX].
"We're very excited," says Raymond St. Leger, a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland who led the research. "The results are very good. This could save many lives."
[...] [Others] worry the approach may be unsafe. "Fighting malaria is something that everybody should do. But fighting malaria through genetic engineering is dangerous," says Nnimmo Bassey of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, an advocacy group based in Nigeria. Bassey worries the fungus would inadvertently kill other organisms, such as other insects, upsetting fragile ecosystems.
"I'm heavily worried that Africans are the preferred guinea pigs for experimentation, and Africa is going to become a large laboratory for risky experimentation," Bassey says. "We don't want this to happen."
(Score: 2) by SemperOSS on Saturday June 01, @10:02AM (2 children)
I mean it is not like the eco-systems are dependent on mosquitoes, is it? And the fungus will obviously not mutate to attack other non-malarial-carrying mosquitoes ever, will it? I know it is improbable that it would suddenly get rid of all mosquitoes but still, we are all too keen on playing god here.
(Score: 2) by Chocolate on Saturday June 01, @10:18AM
How likely would it be for this fungus to get far enough into the ecosystem to affect whole system?
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday June 01, @10:18AM
If they also developed a fungicide, then they created a biological weapon. But then, the USA is a signatory of the BWC [wikipedia.org]. However, if it is for killing malaria mosquitoes, then it must be alright then.