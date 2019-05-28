At Computex 2019, major tech companies are showing off their newest products and visions for the future of computing. Microsoft is also sharing its vision for the future in a blog post that highlights the path forward for the future of Windows 10 – or another operating system (OS) entirely.

Microsoft noted many features that would need to be central to what it calls "Modern OS." One quality-of-life feature is seamless updates for the OS, which would automatically download and install in the background. They wouldn't require any interruption to users, as past Microsoft updates have required a system restart and usually entail a lengthy installation process.

The tech giant also wants the OS to be secure by default, with key aspects of the computer walled in. It would keep the OS, applications and compute components separate from one another to defend against attacks.

This is particularly important, as these devices would also be always connected, whether that's through Wi-Fi or a cellular 5G connection.