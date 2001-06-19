from the nothing-else-to-say dept.
BBC:
The UN's special rapporteur on torture said that Assange had been subjected to sustained collective persecution - including threatening statements and incitement to violence against him.
"I've worked in many areas of war in my life, in situations of violence, and I've talked to victims of persecution around the world and I've seen very serious atrocities," Mr Melzer told the BBC.
"But [what] I have never seen is that a single person has been deliberately isolated and, I would say, persecuted - not prosecuted, but persecuted - by several democratic states in a concerted effort to eventually break his will."
He added that he believes Assange "has a very strong case, and a very reasonable fear, that if he gets extradited to the Unites States he has no chance to get a fair trial with the level of public and official prejudice that exists there for him".
Mr Melzer added that, because of his treatment, his health was at serious risk.
"We could see that Assange showed all the symptoms that are typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture," he said.
Assange, he said, needs access to a psychiatrist who is "not part of the prison service - someone he can fully trust" - to avoid his health deteriorating further.
UN Human Rights, Office of the High Commisioner
"In 20 years of work with victims of war, violence and political persecution I have never seen a group of democratic States ganging up to deliberately isolate, demonise and abuse a single individual for such a long time and with so little regard for human dignity and the rule of law," Melzer said. "The collective persecution of Julian Assange must end here and now!"
"Physically there were ailments but that side of things are being addressed by the prison health service and there was nothing urgent or dangerous in that way," Melzer said.
"What was worrying was the psychological side and his constant anxiety. It was perceptible that he had a sense of being under threat from everyone. He understood what my function was but it's more that he was extremely agitated and busy with his own thoughts. It was difficult to have a very structured conversation with him."
The lawyer, who receives 10 to 15 requests each day from sources asking for him to get involved, said that his office had been approached by Assange's lawyers in December. But he said that he was initially reluctant to do so, admitting he was affected by what he called the "prejudice" around the case.
However, he began looking into the case again in March and, earlier this week, wrote letters to the foreign ministers of the US, the UK and Sweden.
"In the course of the past nine years, Mr Assange has been exposed to persistent, progressively severe abuse ranging from systematic judicial persecution and arbitrary confinement in the Ecuadorian embassy, to his oppressive isolation, harassment and surveillance inside the embassy, and from deliberate collective ridicule, insults and humiliation, to open instigation of violence and even repeated calls for his assassination," Melzer will say on Friday.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 01, @05:18PM (1 child)
Free housing, free food.
I know, I know -- three hots and a cot == jail, or in this case gaol.
However, I note that Assange entered the Ecuadorian embassy voluntarily. He was not chased by the police or anything. In fact he jumped bail instead of facing his accusers (both in Sweden -- which may well have been a trumped up charge, and in the US -- where his actions are not actually a crime), which seems more like the actions of a coward than that of a principled journalist, unlike Judith Miller [wikipedia.org].
I find it interesting that Michael Reyes [pix11.com] got away free and clear (and for a much more serious offense), yet he (at age 21) seems to have more intestinal fortitude than Assange, as he returned to the US to face the consequences of his own actions.
What's even more moronic is that even if Assange can be convicted in a US court (that's still an open question), he would almost certainly already be out of prison by now. as Chelsea Manning was until Assange fucked her over *again*.
Manning, in case you aren't aware, has been incarcerated again [gizmodo.com] for refusing to testify before a grand jury.
If Assange had the courage of his supposed convictions, they both would be getting on with their lives now, especially since Assange likely did not commit any provable crime (a journalist receiving classified information is *not* a crime in the US).
Any "torture" that Assange supposedly experienced was entirely of his own making.
The cowardly bastard continues to fuck other people over in his vain effort to save his own ass from a trial that would likely end in a not guilty verdict. I have no sympathy for him.
I'm not saying that the US government is blameless here, as they've pushed this vendetta pretty hard, despite the fact that Assange will likely be acquitted of any espionage charges. That just smacks of sour grapes and a desire to frighten the press.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 01, @05:41PM
How is this a troll?
I stated facts, although certainly with my own biases and point of view.
What is a troll post? It's a post designed to elicit strong emotional reactions without actually advancing a discussion. What I wrote certainly wasn't that. While it may elicit a strong emotional reaction, I made specific and verifiable arguments that can be challenged, debated and discussed. If you disagree, instead of modding me 'troll' ('flamebait', maybe, but 'troll'?), why don't you make some arguments that refute mine? Which makes me wonder why you're unable or unwilling to do so.
I gave specific details to support my arguments and made reasonable comparisons to Assange's situation.
If you don't like what I have to say, refute it with facts, logic and argument. Simply modding it 'troll' is a weak cop-out.
Do you have anything to say that refutes *any* of the points I made, or are you just upset that I'm not lining up to suck Assange's cock?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by ilPapa on Saturday June 01, @05:30PM (3 children)
Is it really "arbitrary confinement" if Assange could have walked out of the Ecuadorian embassy any time he wanted?
His confinement was entirely voluntary. Dodging police who have a warrant for you is not the same as being confined involuntarily.
Karma is a bitch.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 01, @05:44PM
Wow. Someone is either abusing the 'troll' mod or doesn't understand what a 'troll' is.
More's the pity. Apparently, whoever it is either can't (or won't) discuss why they think anything other than "Assange is a hero" is a troll.
Unlike Assange, why don't you have the courage of your convictions and actually *discuss* why you think AC and IlPapa are wrong?
Is that too much to ask on a discussion site? Sigh.
(Score: 4, Informative) by canopic jug on Saturday June 01, @05:45PM (1 child)
You're entitled to your own opinion, but not to your own facts.
Despite what tools and shills wish, the United Nations Office of the High Commisioner, Working Group on Arbitrary Detention decided otherwise [ohchr.org]. Their position, since the end of 2015, almost four years ago, has been that he has been arbitrarily detained by the Governments of Sweden and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. As we see, the threat of extradition to the US was an actual concern.
The timing of his eviction was such that it was a day before the doctors were to examine him for physical and psychological damage as the result of that illegal detention. He was examined the other day by the UN's special rapporeteur on torture along with some doctors, who assessed that Julian Assange shows all the symptoms of psychological torture [cnn.com]. Even the eviction itself was illegal.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Funny) by ilPapa on Saturday June 01, @05:50PM
Then I've been arbitrarily detained by my wife for decades now.
