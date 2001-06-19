Stories
Silicon Motion Controller to Enable High Speed, Low Cost Portable USB SSDs

posted by martyb on Saturday June 01, @07:09PM   Printer-friendly
from the good-fast-cheap...pick-3? dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

A USB Stick as an SSD? A New Silicon Motion SM3282 Single-Chip Controller for USB SSDs

Silicon Motion has introduced its first single-chip controller for portable USB SSDs. The SM3282 promises to enable makers of portable drives to offer up to 400 MB/s sequential read speeds in a cost-efficient manner previously unachievable by external SSDs.

[...] Previously, makers of external SSDs had to use a USB-to-PCIe bridge alongside an SSD controller to build their products, which greatly increased BOM costs as well as the final price. The SM3282 packs all the necessary functionality into a single chip and thus reduces BOM cost of external SSDs.

SSD - Solid State Disk
BOM - Bill of Materials

