Apple's biggest cash cow, the iPhone, continued to suffer weaker sales around the world in first quarter of the year as Chinese tech giant Huawei flexed its muscles and claimed more market share from Apple and its longtime rival, Samsung.

That's according to new data from tech research firm Gartner, which on Tuesday released its latest report on the state of the smartphone market. According to Gartner, worldwide smartphone sales during the first quarter of the year dropped to 373 million units—a 2.7% decline from the same period a year ago. The main reasons cited for the drop were rising prices and slower rates of improvements in phone features that have caused consumers to extend the amount of time they are taking between phone upgrades.

Gartner said that Apple saw its iPhone sales fall to 44.6 million devices from 54.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, while its share of the worldwide market dropped to 11.9% from 14.1% a year ago. Gartner analyst Anshul Gupta said that even though Apple cut iPhone prices in several markets during the quarter, the move wasn't enough to stoke demand and raise sales.

"Apple is facing longer replacement cycles as users struggle to see enough value benefits to justify replacing existing iPhones," Gupta said.