Stratolaunch space company denies rumors it's closing down
The space vehicle launch company owned by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, has confirmed that it's still operational, following a report that it was closing shop.
Earlier Friday, Reuters said four sources told it that Stratolaunch Systems Corporation would be closing down.
Stratolaunch has been developing a series of space launch vehicles including a super-sized aircraft. In August 2018, the company unveiled a lineup of vehicles.
