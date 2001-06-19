Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Stratolaunch Space Company Denies Rumors It's Closing Down

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 02, @11:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the to-infinity-and...oh-never-mind dept.
Business

"upstart" writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Stratolaunch space company denies rumors it's closing down

The space vehicle launch company owned by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, has confirmed that it's still operational, following a report that it was closing shop.

Earlier Friday, Reuters said four sources told it that Stratolaunch Systems Corporation would be closing down.

Stratolaunch has been developing a series of space launch vehicles including a super-sized aircraft. In August 2018, the company unveiled a lineup of vehicles.

Also at:
https://www.engadget.com/2019/05/31/paul-allen-stratolaunch-shutdown-report/
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/28319/stratolaunch-reportedly-shuts-down-leaving-worlds-largest-plane-with-an-uncertain-future
https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/05/the-worlds-largest-aircraft-may-never-launch-rockets-nor-even-fly-again/

Original Submission


«  Facebook Reportedly Thinks There's No 'Expectation of Privacy' on Social Media
Stratolaunch Space Company Denies Rumors It's Closing Down | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.