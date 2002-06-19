from the more-that-just-a-game dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4463
John Romero, the game developer virtuoso behind Hexen, Quake, Wolfenstein, and other games still being remade and sequelized to this day, just dropped a massive, free mod for one of his most famous and popular creations: Doom.
The new expansion is called "Sigil", and it's the unofficial fifth episode in the game's story (three episodes were part of the original release, a fourth was added with the Ultimate Doom edition from 1995). It contains nine single-player levels and nine deathmatch levels and is "megawad"-sized, meaning it's almost the same size as a commercial game.
[...] If you want to try your hand at "Sigil", you can download it from Romero's website. You'll need the original Doom in order to play it, though that's readily available on Steam.
Source: https://thenextweb.com/gaming/2019/06/01/doom-creator-john-romero-sigil-addition/
Previously: John Romero Gifts 'Doom' 18 New Levels For Its 25th Birthday
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Ready to feel ancient? The original Doom is 25 years old -- and co-creator John Romero wants to make sure you know it. He's preparing an add-on for the 1993 game, Sigil, that serves as a "spiritual successor" to the classic shooter's fourth episode ("Thy Flesh Consumed") with nine single-player story levels as well as nine multiplayer deathmatch levels. The expansion will be free if you're just looking for some nostalgia-fueled demon slaying, but you can also spend a lot of money on it if you're determined to flaunt your fandom.
[...] Both the new levels and the physical copies are expected to arrive in mid-February.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/12/10/john-romero-doom-sigil-expansion/
According to Paul Thurrott, there will be 9 new single players levels and 9 new death match levels released for free but you will need the original DOS game in order to play them. It's planned for mid February so comfortably misses the 25 year anniversary.
"SIGIL is the spiritual successor to the fourth episode of DOOM, and picks up where the original left off."
I'm guessing you could get a legitimate copy from Good Old Games or fire up DOSBOX if you still have a version on floppy that will actually load.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday June 02, @08:43PM
What a beast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouGFWaTePXc [youtube.com]
Anyhow, the maps go up there with some of Romero's best works.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday June 02, @09:22PM
Don't get me wrong, I was a Castle Wolfenstein/Doom/Quake fiend. But something changed. One came out some 10-15 years ago, I was excited as hell to get it, and never got past the first level. I got used to scoping out the area before moving in, and the whole "monster spawns 3 feet behind you" didn't work anymore.
Lately got a Destiny game for my PS4, it's got really high ratings. I hate it. I'm past this whole "if a shitload of monsters in front doesn't work, lets spawn them after he's already passed by."
I seem to play open world games nowdays.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.