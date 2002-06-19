John Romero, the game developer virtuoso behind Hexen, Quake, Wolfenstein, and other games still being remade and sequelized to this day, just dropped a massive, free mod for one of his most famous and popular creations: Doom.

The new expansion is called "Sigil", and it's the unofficial fifth episode in the game's story (three episodes were part of the original release, a fourth was added with the Ultimate Doom edition from 1995). It contains nine single-player levels and nine deathmatch levels and is "megawad"-sized, meaning it's almost the same size as a commercial game.

[...] If you want to try your hand at "Sigil", you can download it from Romero's website. You'll need the original Doom in order to play it, though that's readily available on Steam.