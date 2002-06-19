When they found the shield, University of York archaeologists Michael Bamforth and his colleagues thought it must have been ceremonial, because surely bark couldn't hold up against heavy iron-tipped spears and iron axes. After all, every other Iron Age shield archaeologists have found in Europe so far has been made of wood or metal. But it turned out that the tough, springy bark would have been perfectly capable of repelling arrows. Its lightness may even have made an Iron Age warrior more agile on the battlefield.

[...] Archaeologists working at the Everard Meadows site, south of Leicester in the UK, found the bark shield buried in the mud of a livestock pond. Made of willow or alder bark (microscopic analysis couldn't narrow the species down any further), it had the same elongated shape, slightly narrowed at the waist, as wood and metal shields from the same period.

Radiocarbon dating suggests that sometime between 395 and 255 BCE, the shield's maker peeled a strip of bark several feet wide right off the trunk of a willow or alder tree. They then folded it in half, with the inside of the bark facing out (freshly peeled bark is surprisingly flexible stuff). Small, flat strips of wood inserted between the layers helped strengthen the shield, as did a strip of hazel-wood trim around the edges. The result was about 10mm (0.39 inches) thick, 67cm (26.38 inches) tall, and 37cm (14.6 inches) wide. 2,400 years later, we can only guess at the meaning of the checkerboard pattern etched into the surface of the bark, painted red with pigment from the iron-rich mineral hematite.

[...] Bamforth and his colleagues decided that there was only one way to truly understand how well the shield would have held up in combat: they built their own and shot it with arrows. "As the bark of the shield dried and bent into its final shape, we realized how strong it would be. The bark, which had been soft and easy to cut when 'green' (wet still from being part of a tree) rapidly stiffened up," explained Bamforth. "We shot some arrows from a wooden bow and were surprised to see them bouncing off."