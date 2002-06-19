E-commerce giant Amazon has prevailed in its domain name battle with Amazon, the geographic region in South America.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, or ICANN, has approved of Amazon's proposal to run the top level domain name extension ".amazon" after a 7 year dispute with more than a half dozen countries, according to the Financial Times .

The dispute was backed by the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation (ACTO), a group promoting the development of the Amazon Basin. Its member states include Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela.

As part of Amazon's terms, the company promises not to register any .amazon domain names with "a primary and well-recognised significance to the culture and heritage of the Amazonia region." The ecommerce company will also block the use of more than 1,000 domain names that fit that criteria. It would also provide up to nine domain names for ACTO countries to use for non-commercial purposes to "highlight the region's culture and heritage."

[...] According to ICANN, there will now be a 30 day period for public comment. After this period, ICANN may very well finalize its designation of the .amazon domain to Amazon the company.