Lyft is Offering Free Charging for its Portland EV Drivers

posted by Fnord666 on Monday June 03, @12:41PM
from the electrifying-news dept.
Earlier this year, Lyft launched a new feature called "Green Mode", which allows riders to request an electric or hybrid vehicle for their trip. The company is now partnering with Portland General Electric to offer up free charging for drivers in the Portland, Oregon metro area.

Starting on July 1st, drivers in the Portland area will be eligible to charge their vehicles free of charge at a variety of locations in the area. According to its website, PGE says that it has 3 "Electric Avenue" locations in the city that are currently active, with two additional ones set to open "mid-2019. It also says that it will add two more by 2020. Each "electric avenue contains four chargers — four DC fast chargers and two level two chargers. Drivers can purchase Level 2 charging ($3 for two hours) or DC fast charging ($5 for two hours), or an unlimited membership for $25 a month.

What's not immediately clear is whether or not Lyft will introduce a similar perk to other cities in which the feature is available — we've asked them for comment, and will update if we hear back.

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2019/6/1/18648579/lyft-portland-oregon-electric-vehicles-hybrids-free-charging-green-mode

  • (Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday June 03, @01:05PM (1 child)

    by hendrikboom (1125) Subscriber Badge on Monday June 03, @01:05PM (#850839) Homepage

    So, free of charge or $2 an hour? Which is it?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @01:21PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @01:21PM (#850842)

      Remind me of

      This Statement permits the following

      – an entity to modify information required by other standards if the effect of the modification does not change the net results of operations or net position;

      – a component reporting entity to be excluded from one reporting entity and consolidated into another reporting entity

      [...]

      In a strange twist, paragraph 8a of the new rule seems to insist that modifications may only be made if it does not “change the net results of operations.” In conversations with federal officials, this was stressed to me, that the new rule would not allow for changes to “total net cost” line items on public financial disclosures.

      However, paragraph 8c of the same rule reads:

      “An entity may apply Interpretations of this Statement that allow other modifications to information required by other standards, and the effect of the modifications may change the net results of operations and/or net position.”

      This directly contradicts 8a, and seems to allow in some cases for changes even to total net position numbers. When asked on the record if 8c opened the door for greater changes, FASAB answered, “We cannot speculate about the changes.”

      https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/secret-government-spending-779959/ [rollingstone.com]

      I am very pro-hypocrisy and contradictions so I love this stuff.

