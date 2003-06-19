from the one-less-thing-to-keep-you-awake-at-night dept.
New research from Queen Mary University of London indicates that drinking as much as 25 cups of coffee a day does not cause hardening of the arteries.
The research, led by Professor Steffen Petersen, was presented [June 2nd] at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) Conference in Manchester and part-funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
The study of over 8,000 people in the UK debunks previous studies that claimed drinking coffee increases arterial stiffness. Previous suggestions that drinking coffee leads to stiffer arteries are inconsistent and could be limited by lower participant numbers, according to the team behind this new research.
Coffee consumption was categorised into three groups for the study. Those who drink less than one cup a day, those who drink between one and three cups a day and those who drink more than three. People who consumed more than 25 cups of coffee a day were excluded, but no increased stiffening of arteries was associated with those who drank up to this high limit when compared with those who drank less than one cup a day.
[...] "Although our study included individuals who drink up to 25 cups a day, the average intake amongst the highest coffee consumption group was 5 cups a day. We would like to study these people more closely in our future work so that we can help to advise safe limits."
When asked about the research, Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, perked up and said:
"Understanding the impact that coffee has on our heart and circulatory system is something that researchers and the media have had brewing for some time."
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday June 03, @04:30PM
Yet another article refuting the death by coffee sentiment. While, extremes on either end can be seen as crazy. Coffee isn't likely to be treated like alcohol in any near future time period. It's good to be aware of what a stimulant can do to your body, though. Probably not a good thing to be drinking, if you have heart problems and/or are getting old.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday June 03, @04:31PM (1 child)
What it says is that people who drank more than one cup of coffee a day had no further arterial stiffness than a person who drinks only one person a day.
Further it doesn't "debunk" anything, because research does not "debunk" anything. Science neither proves nor disproves anything [berkeley.edu], even if clickbaity press releases make it seem that way and even if the organization behind the science says something different. (Which might cause one to question the organization's study....)
Oh, and Nowhere even remotely close [harvard.edu] to the first time that the hypothesis that coffee causes arterial hardening has been successfully challenged. In fact, the opposite [medicalnewstoday.com] has been advanced, although admittedly from scientists in Brazil. Again, the study referenced here seems to be addressing coffee quantity, a different question.
Oh well. They needed to get their five minutes somehow.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday June 03, @04:32PM
And if you figure out how to drink a person, please tell me. :O :) Hopefully you knows what the Lawn meant...
