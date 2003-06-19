Stories
That Major Google Outage Meant Some Nest Users Couldn’t Unlock Doors or Use the AC

posted by martyb on Monday June 03, @06:38PM
from the empty-nest dept.
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

FastCompany:

If you’re a Google user, you probably noticed some trouble last night when trying to access Google-owned services. Last night, Google reported several issues with its Cloud Platform, which made several Google sites slow or inoperable. Because of this, many of Google’s sites and services–including Gmail, G Suite, and YouTube–were slow or completely down for users in the U.S. and Europe.
...
an especially annoying side effect of Google Cloud’s downtime was that Nest-branded smart home products for some users just failed to work. According to reports from Twitter, many people were unable to use their Nest thermostats, Nest smart locks, and Nest cameras during the downtime. This essentially meant that because of a cloud storage outage, people were prevented from getting inside their homes, using their AC, and monitoring their babies.

Did homeowners realize they were handing over the keys to their homes and lives when they paid Google for its Nest products?

