BBC:
The number of people in England buying drugs on the dark net has more than doubled since 2014, the Global Drugs Survey has found.
The annual survey questioned 123,814 people from more than 30 countries
Its data showed that, the number of drug users in England buying products on the dark net has risen from 12.4% to nearly 28.6% since 2014.
England also had the third highest number of illegal drugs delivered to order - behind Scotland and Brazil.
The dark net might have a branding problem. Perhaps they should call it "freedom net?"
(Score: 2) by Snow on Monday June 03, @08:26PM (3 children)
Dark net sounds like a secret club that I want to be part of.
I also want some drugs. I'd love to try acid. Maybe MDMA again. I think those days are behind me though.
I do hope to do mushrooms again one day, but I'm not going to the Dark Net for them. Too high risk for me. I have a low tolerance for risk these days.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @08:43PM (2 children)
Canada: "Mushroom spore kits and grow kits are legal and are sold openly in stores or on the internet as the spores and kits themselves are legal. Psilocybin and psilocin are illegal to possess, obtain or produce without a prescription or license as they are schedule III under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act"
Get the kit or spores and grow them yourself.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Monday June 03, @09:07PM (1 child)
When I was in High School, my brother and I shared a room and he decided that he was going to try grow mushrooms.
He got the spores and did some research. He made some brown rice and put it in a jar with the spores. We waited and waited and after a month or something he had one, single, little mushroom. He ate it and didn't feel much. It was a lot of work for no payoff.
I'd love to try again one day. It's just not a high enough priority at the moment and I have enough going on in my life.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday June 03, @09:33PM
My friend grew quite a few, it took months and he said they weren't good (no trip).
It must be the spores.
My friend grew quite a few, it took months and he said they weren't good (no trip).

It must be the spores.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Monday June 03, @08:40PM
People had to find something interesting left on the internet.