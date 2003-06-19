The number of people in England buying drugs on the dark net has more than doubled since 2014, the Global Drugs Survey has found.

The annual survey questioned 123,814 people from more than 30 countries

Its data showed that, the number of drug users in England buying products on the dark net has risen from 12.4% to nearly 28.6% since 2014.

England also had the third highest number of illegal drugs delivered to order - behind Scotland and Brazil.