US now requires social media info for visa applications
If you want to stay in the US, you'll likely have to share your internet presence. As proposed in March 2018 (and to some extent in 2015), the country now requires virtually all visa applicants to provide their social media account names for the past five years. The mandate only covers a list of selected services, although potential visitors and residents can volunteer info if they belong to social sites that aren't mentioned in the form.
Applicants also have to provide previous email addresses and phone numbers on top of non-communications info like their travel statuses and any family involvement in terrorism. Some diplomats and officials are exempt from the requirements.
The US had previously only required these details for people who visited terrorist-controlled areas. The goal is the same, however. The US is hoping to both verify identities and spot extremists who've discussed their ideologies online, potentially preventing incidents like the San Bernardino mass shooting.
The State Department is now requiring nearly all applicants for U.S. visas to submit their social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers. It's a vast expansion of the Trump administration's enhanced screening of potential immigrants and visitors.
In a move that's just taken effect after approval of the revised application forms, the department says it has updated its immigrant and nonimmigrant visa forms to request the additional information, including "social media identifiers," from almost all U.S. applicants.
The change, which was proposed in March 2018, is expected to affect about 15 million foreigners who apply for visas to enter the United States each year.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @09:58PM (1 child)
But wasn't San Bernadino performed by permanent residents/citizens who had their ideologies posted online prior to the shooting?
The problem isn't radicals coming into the country. The problem is the radicals already here. And that is Christian, Jew, Muslim, Atheist, and a few others. Unless all of them are either deradicalized or purged the problem won't go away, just shift to a different demographic and a new group to demonize while using it as an excuse to remove more rights from citizens who aren't intent on harming others. Law abiding is another matter, since I would be surprised if anyone in America who wasn't a corpse was a law abiding citizen, and even most of those corpses are probably violating a law or two posthumously.
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Monday June 03, @10:19PM
We've traced the radi-calls -- they're coming from inside the house!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @09:58PM (7 children)
plebe: i don't have any social media accounts.
guv flunky: that's a waterboarding comradette
(Score: 3, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday June 03, @10:04PM (6 children)
No, but probably more seriously if you don't have it you will probably be downchecked because you're likely lying. Because if we're not already there then we are rapidly heading down a path where the visitor is no longer innocent until proven guilty and therefore allowed in if no proof exists, rather you have to prove your innocence and loyalty before you are allowed to enter.
And lie that you didn't have any and it later comes out that you did then you lied to the government and your visa will be revoked.
Because we are afraid.
Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday June 03, @10:19PM (3 children)
It is is how you control the masses: Fear and Consumption.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday June 03, @10:24PM (2 children)
Consume the masses?
There must be a better way!
This ain't a "slippery slope", it's the garbage chute to the incinerator.
This ain't a "slippery slope", it's the garbage chute to the incinerator.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday June 03, @10:27PM
No, it is Soylent Green [wikipedia.org]. Then you get food for consumption too ;-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @10:34PM
"Consumption" is old-skool talk for Tuberculosis. So, control the masses with Fear and Lung Disease. Better than Pan et circusum!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday June 03, @10:20PM (1 child)
Ok, how about, "I had one but they banned me. Per their terms of service, I wasn't allowed to create a new one."
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday June 03, @11:06PM
ITYM "I had one but they banned me. Turns out 'she's bound to be legal somewhere' wasn't a valid justification for posting the photos after all".
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday June 03, @10:26PM (1 child)
I don't have a social media footprint. Closest I have are logins to sites like soylent and fark.
No FB. No instagram. No twitter. No linkedin. nada.
Me trying to enter the US would raise so many red flags I'd be lucky to leave the embassy with the same number of holes in my body as I entered with.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday June 03, @11:01PM
I have slightly more presence than you, but not much - a FB account that hasn't posted in a decade or so, a twitter account that has never tweeted, a Google+ account that...oh wait, nevermind that last one, these are not going to endear me to these guys.
Showing them my GAB account seems unwise even though there's not a post on it that would raise a red flag, It would be the "OMG GAB! shoot! Shoot! SHOOT!!!" factor that got me.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 03, @10:33PM
So now we all have to have multiple accounts, one with our real name that has some pretty boring stuff on it, and another with our alias that we use for everything else?
This is simply an expansion to government tracking and fear mongering. It solves nothing, except the government's ability to track people it doesn't like. Imagine Assange comes in and provides a bunch of account details, and they make him hand over the password. Then they take over the account and start publishing false information down that channel. This is their end game. Make you log in so they can control you - that's assuming they don't already have total control already after FISA has rubbered stamped a few NSLs for unfettered account access of user '*'.