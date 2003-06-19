from the boredom-has-its-value dept.
When people contemplate the declutter process..., in which you spend 30 days away from optional technology as a prelude to simplifying your digital life, they often predict that the main challenge will be compensating for the benefits and features they’ll miss out on.
But this prediction is almost always wrong. Most people report that after a week or so of some mild withdrawal symptoms, they’re surprised by how little they miss the features of services like Twitter or Instagram.
The real problem — and this surprised me — is figuring out how to deal with all the free time this move toward minimalism suddenly injects into your life.
“I learned that a lot of actions in my day are mindless. We all have much more time than we think we do; we just fill it with lots of scrolling.”
“Here’s what I realized: I am addicted to using my phone, specifically, using my phone to curtail boredom during ‘free periods’ in my life…My problem, which is apparently common amongst people who have done this same digital fast, is that I didn’t have a good downtime activity to engage in.”
TFA is a plug for a book on the subject, but unplugging from technology is a theme that is cropping up more often lately. What have Soylentils' experiences been?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @01:06AM
Concerning unplugging and declutter, I regularly use FreeBSD's Unicode console on UEFI framebuffer instead of Xorg. Makes lot of relieve for sure. This stage of ascend is probably not achievable in that Linux toy environement.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday June 04, @01:07AM (1 child)
In particular, you're not keeping your eyes targeted at a specific plane for hours. Especially when you spend the better part of the day in the great outdoors.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 04, @02:08AM
Yet another wonderful thing about fishing.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday June 04, @01:09AM
Hmm ... what did I do online when I was bored ... there was news, forums, porn ... hey, wait a second!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by legont on Tuesday June 04, @01:15AM (1 child)
I don't think an author with this problem is even worth mentioning, let alone reading.
Personally, I wish I had time, more time, even more time. Just my reading list is for a few lifetimes. Then there are toys. Then skills to learn. The world is so big and the life is so short.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday June 04, @01:54AM
Maybe you could put some of the reading list on the audiobook list. At least you can listen to books while spending time on the other stuff you have to do.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday June 04, @01:35AM
