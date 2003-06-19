from the penguin-suit-with-a-red-hat dept.
BBC:
We all want to fit in. Never more so than at work which means most of us sink significant time and money into trying to get our heads around all the hidden dress codes and etiquette.
This dutiful compliance with office norms signals we are knowledgeable, resourceful and that we belong, says Rick Harbaugh, an associate professor of business economics at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
But would a more off-the-wall approach be a better investment?
...
Standing out, rather than fitting in, could in fact be the smarter route to success. A phrase coined in a study published in the Journal of Consumer Research in 2014, the “red sneaker effect”, revealed we confer higher status and competence on mavericks versus conformists.
Here's your chance, if you've ever wanted to be The Man with One Red Shoe...
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday June 04, @02:44AM
Oh good, I can't wait to see who is wearing red shoes tomorrow.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 04, @03:05AM (6 children)
Or maybe the ones who bring the most to the table are the only ones who can get away with acting unprofessional and still advance their careers. Stop trying to create a magical rain dance out of success to explain your lack of it and learn how to actually succeed.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @03:19AM (5 children)
Simple, get some parents with enough money and relations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @03:22AM
Works for me.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 04, @03:25AM (2 children)
Doesn't actually work. Ever. If you don't personally know how to turn what you have into what you want, at best it's your money manager succeeding rather than you.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday June 04, @03:37AM (1 child)
Given today's metrics, how is there a difference?
Take our jackass-in-chief. He'd be much wealthier if he'd just let a money manager invest for him instead of squandering hundreds of millions on bad investments and dodgy businesses.
Spend your life lurching from one financial disaster to another and use your name recognition to catapult you into a job you have no aptitude or experience to handle. Then insult as many people as you can as you take that position and run it into the ground like every other opportunity you ever had.
Apparently, it's a recipe for success. Who knew?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday June 04, @03:41AM
You just don't understand his strategy -- I mean, where's the rampant narcissism in that? Plus, 100E6's? How about 1E12 [cnbc.com] so far on paper, with more to come?
(Score: 1) by Acabatag on Tuesday June 04, @03:38AM
Second generation wealth is often frittered away. Dad is successful at something involving generating wealth. That doesn't mean he is good at bringing up successful children.
Third generation probably has a better chance, if second doesn't blow it all first. Third sees what their parents are doing and learns from it. Sometimes.
But dynasties are rare.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @03:10AM (2 children)
No office politics or back stabbing when the company is just you (unless you are suicidal?)
Dress up as needed for sponsor visits, which are less and less necessary as video conference calls replace face2face meetings.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 04, @03:25AM (1 child)
Your boss is still an asshole though.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @03:41AM
Well, yeah. Working for myself I control my own schedule...but some times that means working all the time (or at least being available / on-call).
Or did you mean something else?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday June 04, @03:17AM (2 children)
please note, crotchless pants or leather chaps without trousers will not have the same outcome.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @03:26AM
These are fine on a video conference call, as long as you don't forget and stand up in front of your camera!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday June 04, @03:38AM
That depends on the job [huffpost.com], I guess.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by Acabatag on Tuesday June 04, @03:34AM
The last time I worked with a flagrant red-sneakers dude, it was a neurosurgeon who was doing research with the R&D team.
He was off the wall fun. Heavily into The Residents and the Subgenius Foundation.