Samsung and AMD are teaming up to develop mobile graphics using AMD's Radeon GPU technology.

[...] The graphics systems will be high-performance and ultra-low power, and aimed at mobile devices including smartphones.

Radeon graphics are already being used across PC, console, cloud and high-performance computing, AMD CEO Lisa Su said.

[...] Terms include Samsung paying AMD licensing fees and royalties for its Radeon technology, and AMD licensing custom graphics intellectual property based on RDNA architecture.

[...] Samsung will also integrate Radeon graphics into all of its future system-on-a-chip offerings for mobile applications.