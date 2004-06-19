from the one-hot-phone dept.
Samsung and AMD Partner up for Mobile GPUs:
Samsung and AMD are teaming up to develop mobile graphics using AMD's Radeon GPU technology.
[...] The graphics systems will be high-performance and ultra-low power, and aimed at mobile devices including smartphones.
Radeon graphics are already being used across PC, console, cloud and high-performance computing, AMD CEO Lisa Su said.
[...] Terms include Samsung paying AMD licensing fees and royalties for its Radeon technology, and AMD licensing custom graphics intellectual property based on RDNA architecture.
[...] Samsung will also integrate Radeon graphics into all of its future system-on-a-chip offerings for mobile applications.
I wonder if this will play a role in AMD's APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) integrated graphics efforts?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 04, @09:13AM
I would pretty much gloss over Exynos SoC news if I see it on AnandTech. Samsung doesn't even use it in all of their flagship smartphones. For example, Galaxy S10 [wikipedia.org] uses the Exynos 9820 for the "worldwide" version but uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 for USA, Canada, China, Japan, and Latin America. There could be great financial or technical reasons for them to do that, but it doesn't sound like a vote of confidence to me. They should use their own chips in their own phones (like Huawei will be forced to).
AMD-licensed GPU technology in smartphones? Now you've got my attention. It probably won't be the biggest leap ever from the Mali GPUs they are currently using, but it's at least a differentiating factor, and something to look into when it can be benchmarked.
A note on the RDNA thing. AMD's Navi GPUs are now said to be using a GCN/RDNA hybrid architecture:
AMD Radeon RX 5000 With Navi GPUs A Hybrid of RDNA & GCN Chip Architecture – Pure RDNA Based ‘Navi 20’ GPU Coming in 2020 [wccftech.com]
