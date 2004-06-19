Stories
Samsung and AMD Partner up for Mobile GPUs

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday June 04, @08:49AM
from the one-hot-phone dept.
Hardware Mobile

martyb writes:

Samsung and AMD Partner up for Mobile GPUs:

Samsung and AMD are teaming up to develop mobile graphics using AMD's Radeon GPU technology.

[...] The graphics systems will be high-performance and ultra-low power, and aimed at mobile devices including smartphones.

Radeon graphics are already being used across PC, console, cloud and high-performance computing, AMD CEO Lisa Su said.

[...] Terms include Samsung paying AMD licensing fees and royalties for its Radeon technology, and AMD licensing custom graphics intellectual property based on RDNA architecture.

[...] Samsung will also integrate Radeon graphics into all of its future system-on-a-chip offerings for mobile applications.

I wonder if this will play a role in AMD's APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) integrated graphics efforts?

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 04, @09:13AM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Tuesday June 04, @09:13AM (#851164) Journal

    I would pretty much gloss over Exynos SoC news if I see it on AnandTech. Samsung doesn't even use it in all of their flagship smartphones. For example, Galaxy S10 [wikipedia.org] uses the Exynos 9820 for the "worldwide" version but uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 for USA, Canada, China, Japan, and Latin America. There could be great financial or technical reasons for them to do that, but it doesn't sound like a vote of confidence to me. They should use their own chips in their own phones (like Huawei will be forced to).

    AMD-licensed GPU technology in smartphones? Now you've got my attention. It probably won't be the biggest leap ever from the Mali GPUs they are currently using, but it's at least a differentiating factor, and something to look into when it can be benchmarked.

    A note on the RDNA thing. AMD's Navi GPUs are now said to be using a GCN/RDNA hybrid architecture:

    AMD Radeon RX 5000 With Navi GPUs A Hybrid of RDNA & GCN Chip Architecture – Pure RDNA Based ‘Navi 20’ GPU Coming in 2020 [wccftech.com]

