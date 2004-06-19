from the space-junk dept.
International Astronomical Union:
Over the past decades, considerable effort has gone into designing, building, and deploying satellites for many important purposes. Recently networks, known as satellite constellations, have been deployed and are planned in ever greater numbers in mainly low-Earth orbits for a variety of purposes, including providing communication services to underserved or remote areas. Until this year, the number of such satellites was below 200, but that number is now increasing rapidly, with plans to deploy potentially tens of thousands of them. In that event, satellite constellations will soon outnumber all previously launched satellites.
The International Astronomical Union (IAU) is concerned about these satellite constellations. The organisation, in general, embraces the principle of a dark and radio-quiet sky as not only essential to advancing our understanding of the Universe of which we are a part, but also as a resource for all humanity and for the protection of nocturnal wildlife. We do not yet understand the impact of thousands of these visible satellites scattered across the night sky and despite their good intentions, these satellite constellations may threaten both.
The scientific concerns are twofold. Firstly, the surfaces of these satellites are often made of highly reflective metal, and reflections from the Sun in the hours after sunset and before sunrise make them appear as slow-moving dots in the night sky. Although most of these reflections may be so faint that they are hard to pick out with the naked eye, they can be detrimental to the sensitive capabilities of large ground-based astronomical telescopes, including the extreme wide-angle survey telescopes currently under construction. Secondly, despite notable efforts to avoid interfering with radio astronomy frequencies, aggregate radio signals emitted from the satellite constellations can still threaten astronomical observations at radio wavelengths. Recent advances in radio astronomy, such as producing the first image of a black hole or understanding more about the formation of planetary systems, were only possible through concerted efforts in safeguarding the radio sky from interference.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday June 04, @10:48AM (3 children)
Fuck the sky: I could make a WHOLE DOLLAR MORE with my polluting the sky, so fuck it.
---American businessmen.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 04, @10:56AM
No Starlink for you!
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Tuesday June 04, @11:01AM (1 child)
> I could make a WHOLE DOLLAR MORE
While I'm all for virgin Earth with no pollution and divine sky, these sats will give everyone worldwide information access provided they pay the "dollar more". In our selfish but vote-empowered population today this is far more important than advancing in astro science. If you think rural USA and "finally screw you Comcast", think more: access from China w/o firewall. Access Russia w/o RosKomNadsor. Access from the oceans, ok that's just convenience. Access from Turkey to Wikipedia. Etc.
If only this really does not become the USA firewall.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 04, @11:12AM
Starlink probably does nothing to increase/decrease the balkanization of the internet. Unless people can use ground stations to bypass national firewalls and connect to Starlink (without being found out), they will continue to use the services they already use today, with the possible inclusion of satellite broadband services launched and operated by their own nations (I'm sure China will want to launch one).
