The Ásatrú faith, one of Iceland's fastest growing religions, combines Norse mythology with ecological awareness – and it's open to all

The blót1 had been organised by the Ásatrú Association of Iceland, a pagan faith group that is currently one of the country's fastest growing religions, having almost quadrupled its membership in a decade, albeit from a low base of 1,275 people in 2009 to 4,473 in 2018.

The Ásatrú faith also celebrates Old Norse mythology and its pantheon of morally ambiguous deities – gods such as Odin, Thor and Loki – that came to Iceland during the Viking Age, when the island was settled by Norwegian famers looking for new pastures. These deities were worshipped across this 'land of fire and ice' until the year 1000, when, under pressure from the influential Norwegian crown, the country abandoned heathenry and adopted Christianity.