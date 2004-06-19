from the suspension-of-disbelief dept.
BBC:
The Ásatrú faith, one of Iceland's fastest growing religions, combines Norse mythology with ecological awareness – and it's open to all
...
The blót1 had been organised by the Ásatrú Association of Iceland, a pagan faith group that is currently one of the country's fastest growing religions, having almost quadrupled its membership in a decade, albeit from a low base of 1,275 people in 2009 to 4,473 in 2018.
...
The Ásatrú faith also celebrates Old Norse mythology and its pantheon of morally ambiguous deities – gods such as Odin, Thor and Loki – that came to Iceland during the Viking Age, when the island was settled by Norwegian famers looking for new pastures. These deities were worshipped across this 'land of fire and ice' until the year 1000, when, under pressure from the influential Norwegian crown, the country abandoned heathenry and adopted Christianity.
If your Jedi faith has been shaken by the apostasy of The Last Jedi and the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster doesn't work with your gluten allergy, Ásatrú might be for you...
1 A changing of the season ceremony - Ed
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 04, @12:20PM (2 children)
Where does the Flying Spaghetti Monster stand on gluten free pasta, like rice based?
Also, with Odin, Thor, Loki, et.al. in such high profile recently, I'm surprised that the blót hasn't even broken 5000 members yet... maybe they need to translate their works to English for easier marketing to the Marvel fan-base? I mean, Iceland gets 2 million visitors per year, if even 0.1% of them take Ásatrú home with them (and spread it), that would be huge.
(Score: 4, Informative) by FatPhil on Tuesday June 04, @12:23PM
If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 04, @12:27PM
For English-speakers, there are groups based in the US and Britain doing similar-ish sorts of things. I can recommend The Troth [thetroth.org] - I've sat down for a beer with one of its early leaders and know some other folks involved in it, and they're doing some cool stuff if you're into that sort of thing.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"
(Score: 3, Informative) by Gaaark on Tuesday June 04, @12:33PM
Just as believable as any other religion.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday June 04, @12:35PM (1 child)
Ansswering my own question, perhaps it might help highlight, or at least bring awareness of, the silliness of all such woo-woo beliefs. The more you are surrounded by differing alternate woo-woos, the more your laugh might turn from a patronising one of dismissal to one more of discomfort as you begin to recognise some of the foibles your own, and that recognition may lead to questioning, and questioning is never bad.
But I ain't so sure. We're still in a demon-haunted world. I guess all I can do is light a candle, do some chanting, and await the Second Coming of Carl Sagan...
If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @12:45PM
If we can bone Freyja or one of her mortal emissaries, I'm in.