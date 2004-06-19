19/06/04/057230 story
A recent ban on certain customers has motivated Eric S Raymond (ESR) to write on how dangerous software as a service is to our freedom. It's a brief blog post where he goes through a specific case, points to the pre-existing warning signs that are ignored, and summarizes:
It’s 2019 and I feel like I shouldn’t have to restate the obvious, but if you want to keep control of your business[,] the software you rely on needs to be open-source. All of it. All of it. And you can’t afford it to be tethered to a service provider even if the software itself is nominally open source.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Tuesday June 04, @03:22PM (1 child)
Unfortunately the author decorates the post with right-wing ideology. He doesn't *quite* use SJW but he almost does. The rest of the piece is of course correct, but the "political correctness gone mad" aspect distracts from his argument rather than enhancing.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 04, @03:49PM
Eric S Raymond has always come at the FOSS movement from a libertarian gun-loving point of view. That's just who he is. His whole schtick has been, for a long time, that FOSS is good because it's good for business, which he considers a critical idea for the development of FOSS from being "RMS and whoever he could convince to get on board rewriting core Unix userspace tools" to "Red Hat and IBM and Google and Intel and a bunch of other big companies paying hundreds of people to work on all things Linux-based".
That's also the reason he was critical to rebranding the effort from "free software" to "open source software", and why the OSI's definitions of what is allowable are less stringent than what the FSF allows.
