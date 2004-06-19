Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

China's CRISPR Babies Could Face Earlier Death

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 04, @06:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the one-kid's-drink-is-another-kid's-poison dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for AnonymousLuser

China's CRISPR Babies Could Face Earlier Death

When the Chinese scientist He Jiankui created the first gene-edited children, he dreamed of improving the world. He believed the genetic alteration he added to twin girls born last year would protect them from HIV. Human embryo editing, he said, would bring new hope to millions.

Instead, he may have put the twins at risk of an early death.

A new report finds that genetic mutations similar to those He created, to a gene called CCR5, shortens people's lives by an average of 1.9 years.

[...] Now, Nielsen and colleague Xinzhu Wei say they've proved that inheriting two broken copies of CCR5 is bad for you. Their report, published in Nature Medicine, describes how they studied the genetic makeup of thousands of middle-aged members of the UK Biobank. The first thing they noticed was that the number of volunteers in the database with the double mutation was appreciably smaller than expected by chance.

"That tells us there is a process that removes individuals with two copies, and that process is probably natural selection. People die," Nielsen says. For those with the mutation who did volunteer for the database, the bad luck continued. When Nielsen compared volunteers' DNA with death records, he found that those with two non-working CCR5 genes had a higher mortality rate.

Original Submission


«  New Telescope to Investigate Mysterious Light Flashes on the Moon
China's CRISPR Babies Could Face Earlier Death | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:24PM (#851342)

    Medical research just lets you prove whatever you want at this point.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:25PM (#851343)

    So what will they die of? The cumulative effects of air pollution? Melamine in their rice flour? Electrocution by a slipshod installation? Or a PLA bullet?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:36PM (#851345)

    wait wait wait ... did i get this right: if you got two broken CCR5 you're immune to AIDS? if so the question why they're statistically less of them
    in the volunteer gen-map database is easily answered: they're busy ... exploring sex without condoms ^_^

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:42PM (#851347)

    Ever since blade runner. Now those babies will grow up and hunt down He JianKui for giving them a short life meanwhile themselves being hunted by Harrison Ford.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 04, @06:57PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 04, @06:57PM (#851352) Journal

    Living long enough to participate in the clone wars is sufficient.

    Working as intended. Won't fix.

    --
    The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(1)