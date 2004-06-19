from the one-kid's-drink-is-another-kid's-poison dept.
China's CRISPR Babies Could Face Earlier Death
When the Chinese scientist He Jiankui created the first gene-edited children, he dreamed of improving the world. He believed the genetic alteration he added to twin girls born last year would protect them from HIV. Human embryo editing, he said, would bring new hope to millions.
Instead, he may have put the twins at risk of an early death.
A new report finds that genetic mutations similar to those He created, to a gene called CCR5, shortens people's lives by an average of 1.9 years.
[...] Now, Nielsen and colleague Xinzhu Wei say they've proved that inheriting two broken copies of CCR5 is bad for you. Their report, published in Nature Medicine, describes how they studied the genetic makeup of thousands of middle-aged members of the UK Biobank. The first thing they noticed was that the number of volunteers in the database with the double mutation was appreciably smaller than expected by chance.
"That tells us there is a process that removes individuals with two copies, and that process is probably natural selection. People die," Nielsen says. For those with the mutation who did volunteer for the database, the bad luck continued. When Nielsen compared volunteers' DNA with death records, he found that those with two non-working CCR5 genes had a higher mortality rate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:24PM
Medical research just lets you prove whatever you want at this point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:25PM
So what will they die of? The cumulative effects of air pollution? Melamine in their rice flour? Electrocution by a slipshod installation? Or a PLA bullet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:36PM
wait wait wait ... did i get this right: if you got two broken CCR5 you're immune to AIDS? if so the question why they're statistically less of them
in the volunteer gen-map database is easily answered: they're busy ... exploring sex without condoms ^_^
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @06:42PM
Ever since blade runner. Now those babies will grow up and hunt down He JianKui for giving them a short life meanwhile themselves being hunted by Harrison Ford.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 04, @06:57PM
Living long enough to participate in the clone wars is sufficient.
Working as intended. Won't fix.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.