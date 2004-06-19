from the anti-twit-tweeting dept.
Twitter acquires AI startup to help it fight fake news
Twitter has acquired London startup Fabula AI, which is working on a technology to detect fake news. On its website, Fabula says its patented technology called Geometric Deep Learning exhibits high success rates when it comes to identifying and spotting online disinformation. Twitter didn't mention how it plans to use the technology, though, only that Fabula will give the company the ability to "analyze very large and complex datasets." The startup's tech and talent will serve as the social network's "key driver" in its efforts to make people feel safe, to help them see more relevant information and "to improve the health of the conversation" on the platform.
[...] TechCrunch conducted an in-depth analysis of the Fabula AI's fake news detection capabilities in February and determined that it has an accuracy of 93 percent. It's hard to imagine Twitter not putting it to good use in the face of increasing scrutiny over the role social media platforms play in the spread of fake news online. But for now, we'll have to wait and see how the website uses its creation.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @09:37PM (2 children)
Start filtering all of Donald J. Trump's tweets and your fake-news rate will immediately go down by a large percentage.
Oh, you just want to filter fake news from "damn furr'ners?" Well, that will also help, but you're still missing the low-hanging fruit.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 04, @09:44PM (1 child)
Maybe the AI will learn to leave Trump tweets alone due to some unexpected perverse incentive.
(increase-fakiness-score (if (eq (tweet-source message) 'rDT) 10 -10))
(increase-fakiness-score (if (eq (tweet-source message) 'rDT) 10 -10))
