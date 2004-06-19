Stories
Twitter Acquires AI Startup to Help it Fight Fake News

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 04, @09:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the anti-twit-tweeting dept.
upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for AnonymousLuser

Twitter acquires AI startup to help it fight fake news

Twitter has acquired London startup Fabula AI, which is working on a technology to detect fake news. On its website, Fabula says its patented technology called Geometric Deep Learning exhibits high success rates when it comes to identifying and spotting online disinformation. Twitter didn't mention how it plans to use the technology, though, only that Fabula will give the company the ability to "analyze very large and complex datasets." The startup's tech and talent will serve as the social network's "key driver" in its efforts to make people feel safe, to help them see more relevant information and "to improve the health of the conversation" on the platform.

[...] TechCrunch conducted an in-depth analysis of the Fabula AI's fake news detection capabilities in February and determined that it has an accuracy of 93 percent. It's hard to imagine Twitter not putting it to good use in the face of increasing scrutiny over the role social media platforms play in the spread of fake news online. But for now, we'll have to wait and see how the website uses its creation.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @09:37PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @09:37PM (#851418)

    Start filtering all of Donald J. Trump's tweets and your fake-news rate will immediately go down by a large percentage.

    Oh, you just want to filter fake news from "damn furr'ners?" Well, that will also help, but you're still missing the low-hanging fruit.

