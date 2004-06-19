Stories
Microsoft Says Mandatory Password Changing is “Ancient and Obsolete”

posted by chromas on Tuesday June 04, @10:55PM
Security

"upstart" writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Microsoft says mandatory password changing is “ancient and obsolete”

Microsoft is finally catching on to a maxim that security experts have almost universally accepted for years: periodic password changes are likely to do more harm than good.

In a largely overlooked post published late last month, Microsoft said it was removing periodic password changes from the security baseline settings it recommends for customers and auditors. After decades of Microsoft recommending passwords be changed regularly, Microsoft employee Aaron Margosis said the requirement is an “ancient and obsolete mitigation of very low value.”

The change of heart is largely the result of research that shows passwords are most prone to cracking when they’re easy for end users to remember, such as when they use a name or phrase from a favorite movie or book. Over the past decade, hackers have mined real-world password breaches to assemble dictionaries of millions of words. Combined with super-fast graphics cards, the hackers can make huge numbers of guesses in off-line attacks, which occur when they steal the cryptographically scrambled hashes that represent the plaintext user passwords.

[...]Margosis was clear that the changes in no way affect recommended minimum password length, history, or complexity. And, as he also pointed out, Microsoft continues to urge people to use multifactor authentication.

The changes to Microsoft’s security baseline settings won’t change the defaults included in Windows server versions, which Margosis said continue to be 42 days, less than even the 60 days suggested in the old baseline settings. Still, the baseline change is likely to give employees ammunition when advocating for changes inside their own organizations. Jeremi Gosney, a password security expert and the founder and CEO of Terahash, said it’s also likely to help companies push back against auditors, who often find companies out of compliance unless they have enacted password changes within a set amount of time.

Original Submission


Microsoft Says Mandatory Password Changing is "Ancient and Obsolete"
  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @11:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @11:11PM (#851474)

    password
    password1
    password2
    password3
    password4
    password5
    password6
    password7
    password
    password1
    ...

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 04, @11:12PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday June 04, @11:12PM (#851475) Journal

    Damn thing inverted the video on my screen

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @11:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @11:12PM (#851476)

    I got your correct battery horse staples right here, motherfucker!

    Ouch! I appear to have regressed to 2012. Please mod me to oblivion.

  • (Score: 1) by mexsudo on Tuesday June 04, @11:28PM (1 child)

    by mexsudo (6146) on Tuesday June 04, @11:28PM (#851483)

    "Microsoft employee Aaron Margosis said the requirement is an “ancient and obsolete mitigation of very low value.”
    The change of heart is largely the result of research that shows passwords are most prone to cracking when they’re easy for end users to remember, such as when they use a name or phrase from a favorite movie or book."
    so, it is clear that some people use passwords that are easily social engineered... BFD
    Regular password changes.
    Unique passwords.
    Complex.
    don't succumb to the market forces and peer pressure.
    Try to be smart!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @11:30PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @11:30PM (#851485)

      Do drugs, stay out of school. Err...

