Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, a Fortune 500 diagnostic services provider, says that approximately 12 million of its clients may have been impacted by a data breach reported by one of its billing providers.

The company reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it received a notification from its billing collection provider American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) that their web payment page was breached.

According to its website, AMCA is "managing over $1BN in annual receivables for a diverse client base" and it is the "leading recovery agency for patient collection," servicing "laboratories, hospitals, physician groups, billing services, and medical providers all across the country."

As detailed in the SEC notification from Quest Diagnostics, AMCA informed the company that "between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019 an unauthorized user had access to AMCA’s system that contained information that AMCA had received from various entities, including Quest Diagnostics, and information that AMCA collected itself."

Quest Diagnostics states that it took the following measures after being informed of the incident: