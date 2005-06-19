from the icy-reception dept.
A family of comets reopens the debate about the origin of Earth's water
Where did the Earth's water come from? Although comets, with their icy nuclei, seem like ideal candidates, analyses have so far shown that their water differs from that in our oceans. Now, however, an international team, bringing together CNRS researchers at the Laboratory for Studies of Radiation and Matter in Astrophysics and Atmospheres (Paris Observatory -- PSL/CNRS/ Sorbonne University/University of Cergy-Pontoise) and the Laboratory of Space Studies and Instrumentation in Astrophysics (Paris Observatory -- PSL/CNRS/Sorbonne University/University of Paris), has found that one family of comets, the hyperactive comets, contains water similar to terrestrial water. The study, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on May 20, 2019, is based in particular on measurements of comet 46P/Wirtanen carried out by SOFIA, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.
According to the standard theory, the Earth is thought to have formed from the collision of small celestial bodies known as planetesimals. Since such bodies were poor in water, Earth's water must have been delivered either by a larger planetesimal or by a shower of smaller objects such as asteroids or comets.
To trace the source of terrestrial water, researchers study isotopic ratios1, and in particular the ratio in water of deuterium to hydrogen, known as the D/H ratio (deuterium is a heavier form of hydrogen). As a comet approaches the Sun, its ice sublimes2, forming an atmosphere of water vapour that can be analysed remotely. However, the D/H ratios of comets measured so far have generally been twice to three times that of ocean water, which implies that comets only delivered around 10% of the Earth's water.
When comet 46P/Wirtanen approached the Earth in December 2018 it was analysed using the SOFIA airborne observatory, carried aboard a Boeing aircraft. This was the third comet found to exhibit the same D/H ratio as terrestrial water. Like the two previous comets, it belongs to the category of hyperactive comets which, as they approach the Sun, release more water than the surface area of their nucleus should allow. The excess is produced by ice-rich particles present in their atmosphere.
Intrigued, the researchers determined the active fraction (i.e. the fraction of the nucleus surface area required to produce the amount of water present in their atmosphere) of all comets with a known D/H ratio. They found that there was an inverse correlation between the active fraction and the D/H ratio of the water vapour: the more a comet tends towards hyperactivity (i.e. an active fraction exceeding 1), the more its D/H ratio decreases and approaches that of the Earth.
Notes:
1The isotopic ratio is the ratio, within the same sample, between two isotopes (two forms with a different mass) of a chemical element. This can be used both to date a sample and determine its source.
2Sublimation is the direct transition from a solid (in this case, ice) to a gas (water vapour).
Dariusz C. Lis, Dominique Bockelée-Morvan, Rolf Güsten, Nicolas Biver, Jürgen Stutzki, Yan Delorme, Carlos Durán, Helmut Wiesemeyer, Yoko Okada. Terrestrial deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio in water in hyperactive comets. Astronomy & Astrophysics, 2019; 625: L5 DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201935554
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Wednesday June 05, @11:12PM
Thas nice. Good to have family around you. You leak a little water, they clean it up fo you and buy you Depends.
Thas real nice.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Wednesday June 05, @11:26PM (1 child)
Shortest planetary formation theory evar! [soylentnews.org]
Alas our poor shattered sibling, giving up your water for us like a freman's crushed corpse, and now that last sad mournful contribution disrespected over a few stray comets.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday June 05, @11:49PM
I thought the very same thing.
As it turns out, we know almost nothing about our galaxy.
We can't really even see what's on the outskirts of our own solar system, so it's about time we started getting out there to see what's what.
Not that exploration will necessarily help decide the questions in TFA of course.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by deimtee on Wednesday June 05, @11:47PM
Maybe, 65 million years ago some small but smart species of dinosaur developed fusion technology, harvested two thirds of the deuterium from the oceans, built a giant Orion spaceship(1) near Chicxulub, said "Fuck You" to their big carnivorous cousins, and took off to tour the Galaxy.
(1) The Real Orion not the current wimpy NASA thing. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Orion_(nuclear_propulsion) [wikipedia.org]
If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.