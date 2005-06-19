from the what's-next? dept.
BBC:
Credible-seeming statistics suggest that about one in seven web searches is for porn. This is not trivial - but of course it means that six in seven web searches are not.
The most-visited porn website - Pornhub - is roughly as popular as the likes of Netflix and LinkedIn. That's pretty popular but still only enough to rank 28th in the world when I checked.
New technologies often tend to be expensive and unreliable. They need to find a niche market of early adopters, whose custom helps the technology to develop.
Once it is cheaper and more reliable, it finds a bigger market, and a much broader range of uses.
There is a theory that pornography played this role in the development of the internet, and a whole range of other technologies. Does it stack up?
Perhaps in 10 years' time we'll be asking what role robots were created for; will the answer be "porn?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 05, @07:39PM
No, robots were created to reduce manufacturing costs. Androids were created for porn.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Wednesday June 05, @07:52PM
Porn drove bandwidth and compression, long before the quality was good enough for general use of the same tech for casual streaming. With more system maturity, the rest caught up.
Porn is currently driving VR, since no single killer application is worth the entry cost and hassle. As tech matures, non-porn will catch up.
Porn will drive holodecks, androids, whatever ... until the real useful applications catch up.
See a pattern ? Alongside religion, it goes all the way back centuries, through ceramic, painting, photography, cinema, VHS...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 05, @08:00PM (1 child)
Not at my computer, so posting as AC.
No. When I look at my spam email box, there are many more mails trying to sell me some fake products than those sending me dirty pictures.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 05, @08:32PM
yeah, fake products for penis enlargement !
Oh, wait...
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 05, @08:04PM (1 child)
Of course porn can't be the main reason for the internet now. I mean, just look at how it gets used has evolved.
I spend hours a day reading news, paying bills, and buying things, but only two or three minutes on porn!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday June 05, @08:39PM
That only means those other means of communication haven't comparably optimized for delivery speed or performance! Technology proves itself [youtu.be] once again.