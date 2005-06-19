Stories
US Says to Take Action to Ensure Rare Earths Supply

posted by martyb on Thursday June 06, @02:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the Just-how-many-Earths-are-there? dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

The United States says it will take "unprecedented actions" to ensure the supply of strategic elements and rare earths, as China mulls possible export controls for materials that are critical to modern technology.
In December 2017, Trump called on the Department of Commerce and other US agencies to develop new sources of critical materials to reduce vulnerabilities to supply disruptions, especially from foreign sources.

The US report calls for improving supplies "through investment and trade with America's allies," while streamlining the issuance of permits for mining in the United States, including on federal lands.

It also lists a plan to improve mapping and data collection to promote domestic exploration.

And to think only a few short decades ago we were going to war for oil...

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Booga1 on Thursday June 06, @02:27AM

    by Booga1 (6333) on Thursday June 06, @02:27AM (#852020)

    It also lists a plan to improve mapping and data collection to promote domestic exploration.

    There it is. The government is literally coming to take your land.

