Infineon Technologies has agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductor in a deal that values the chip maker at $10 billion.

[...] This deal indicates a continuation of the trend toward chip industry consolidation — which has swallowed many Silicon Valley companies, from Altera to NXP.

[...] Cypress was founded in 1982 by T.J. Rodgers, a brilliant chip engineer who helped the startup gain recognition for making a wide variety of memory, sensor, and internet of things chips as it grew to include thousands of employees.

Early to recognize the value of improved solar cells made from silicon, Rodgers invested in SunPower in 2002 and helped it launch an initial public offering in 2005. Cypress got a big return on that deal.

Cypress was known for its larger-than-life founder, who said outrageous things like "real men have fabs" and was a smart and fiercely independent libertarian. Regarding fabs, or wafer fabrication plants (chip factories), Rodgers was adamant that owning your own factories was the path to success in semiconductors. (That eventually proved to be wrong).