Infineon acquires Cypress Semiconductor in deal valued at $10 billion
Infineon Technologies has agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductor in a deal that values the chip maker at $10 billion.
[...] This deal indicates a continuation of the trend toward chip industry consolidation — which has swallowed many Silicon Valley companies, from Altera to NXP.
[...] Cypress was founded in 1982 by T.J. Rodgers, a brilliant chip engineer who helped the startup gain recognition for making a wide variety of memory, sensor, and internet of things chips as it grew to include thousands of employees.
Early to recognize the value of improved solar cells made from silicon, Rodgers invested in SunPower in 2002 and helped it launch an initial public offering in 2005. Cypress got a big return on that deal.
Cypress was known for its larger-than-life founder, who said outrageous things like "real men have fabs" and was a smart and fiercely independent libertarian. Regarding fabs, or wafer fabrication plants (chip factories), Rodgers was adamant that owning your own factories was the path to success in semiconductors. (That eventually proved to be wrong).
The San Jose Mercury News reports:
A British semiconductor company that supplies chips to Apple said [September 21] it is acquiring Silicon Valley's Atmel in a $4.6 billion deal that strengthens both companies to compete for business in the coming Internet of Things.
The acquisition has a smaller Dialog Semiconductor, based in the United Kingdom with 1,500 worldwide employees, buying Atmel, based in San Jose with 5,200 global employees, for more than Dialog's market value. Dialog is issuing new shares and borrowing to finance the purchase.
[...] Mergers among semiconductor companies have reached record levels in the past year as smaller companies combine forces to cope with the rising cost of making chips.
[...] Other chip companies that have combined forces recently include Cypress Semiconductor, which acquired Spansion; Avago Technologies, which acquired Broadcom and LSI; and Intel, which recently announced it is acquiring Altera in a deal aimed at strengthening its cloud offerings.
The Register adds:
In July, there were also reports that Chinese government owned chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup was bidding $23bn to buy Micron, the USA's top DRAM and flash manufacture.
The Dialog-Atmel transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Are any Soylentils still using AVRs? Any problems getting silicom?
Infineon is using a 65nm process as well as the GlobalFoundries 14nm Low Power Plus process to create ever-tinier SIM cards:
At MWC this year, Infineon showcased a lineup of its current and embedded SIM products. The company demonstrates not only the industry-standard MFF2 eSIM chip, but also considerably smaller ICs designed for future miniature devices (many of which may not even exist yet as a category) as well as M2M (machine to machine) applications. It is noteworthy that to manufacture an eSIM the size of a match head, Infineon uses GlobalFoundries 14LPP process technology, taking advantage of leading-edge lithography to bring the size of a simple device down.
[...] The first one, when packaged, has dimensions of 2.5×2.7×0.5 mm, which essentially means that it has no packaging at all. This IC is produced using a mature 65 nm process technology and that means that it is very cheap. The second eSIM implementation that Infineon demonstrates is actually even tinier: its dimensions when fully packaged and ready to use are just 1.5×1.1×0.37 mm. The IC is made using 14LPP process technology by GlobalFoundries and the foundry charges the chip developer accordingly. Using a leading-edge process technology to make eSIM cards is not something common, but the approach enables developers of various devices to take advantage of the smallest cards possible (another advantage of such cards are low voltages and power consumption).
The current JEDEC eSIM form factor has an area of 5×6 mm (30 mm2, over 18 times the area of Infineon's smaller version) and less than 1 mm thickness (0.85 mm in Infineon's comparison).
At this rate, we're gonna end up with easy PCB design : Each chip you might need will have maybe two suppliers.
Cypress was one of the few manufacturers who were helpful to devs, kept most (all?) of their hardware extremely well documented without NDAs, and in fact had just gotten through providing open documentation on all the broadcom networking gear they had bought off Broadcom just a year or two ago (The Raspberry Pis were now using Cypress wifi chips as a result of the sale.)
Infineon is as bad or worse than Broadcom, as well as one of the largest security trojan horses' for the West's intelligence apparatus (primarily, but not exclusively the US), as can be seen from their PRNG library failure in almost all smartcards ever manufactured.
