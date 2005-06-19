from the no-internet-required dept.
Could Prostitution Be Next to Be Decriminalized?
Marijuana has gone mainstream, casino gambling is everywhere and sports wagering is spreading. Could prostitution be next? Lawmakers across the country are beginning to reconsider how to handle prostitution, as calls for decriminalization are slowly gaining momentum.
Decriminalization bills have been introduced in Maine and Massachusetts; a similar bill is expected to be introduced to the City Council in Washington D.C. in June; and lawmakers in Rhode Island held hearings in April on a proposal to study the impact of decriminalizing prostitution.
New York may be next: Some Democratic lawmakers are about to propose a comprehensive decriminalization bill that would eliminate penalties for both women and men engaged in prostitution, as well as the johns whom they service. "This is about the oldest profession, and understanding that we haven't been able to deter or end it, in millennia," said Senator Jessica Ramos, a Democrat from Queens who is one of the plan's backers. "So I think it's time to confront reality."
[...] At a recent rally in Albany to repeal a statute criminalizing loitering for the purposes of prostitution, former sex workers stood next to lawmakers like Senator Ramos and Assemblyman Richard N. Gottfried, the chairman of the health committee. Organizers of the protest cast their efforts as a civil and economic rights battle — reflecting a broader progressive passion for gay and transgender rights, as well as criminal justice reform — that was also defending the rights of minorities and illegal immigrants, and even "bodily autonomy," the ability to make ends meet by any means necessary.
Around the world, there's a growing movement to decriminalize sex work. Last year, Amnesty International, the largest human rights group in the world, came out with a recommendation that governments should decriminalize consensual sex work and develop laws that ensure workers are "protected from harm, exploitation and coercion." A United Nations commission has also come out in support of legalizing prostitution.
But the idea is a divisive one, stirring impassioned debates and concerns about the ways varying approaches could harm sex workers. Amnesty's recent policy drew strong support from public health advocates and intense backlash from those aiming to end prostitution completely.
A Washington, D.C. city councilmember has introduced a bill that would decriminalize prostitution:
D.C. Councilmember David Grosso is behind a bill that would decriminalize prostitution, arguing it's in keeping with his advocacy for human rights and marginalized communities. "We basically criminalize too many activities," Grosso argued in a recent news conference. "It is time for the District of Columbia to reconsider the framework in which we handle commercial sex work, and move from one of criminalization to a focus on human rights, health and safety."
Grosso says he worked with the Sex Worker Advocates Coalition, and followed recommendations from a variety of human rights organizations from around the world as he drafted the bill. "The bill is quite simple, really," argues Grosso. "It repeals a number of laws or parts of laws that criminalize adults for exchanging consensual sex for money or other things of value." "By removing criminal penalties for those in the sex trade, we can bring people out of the shadows, help them lead safer and healthier lives, and more easily tackle the complaints we hear from communities about trash or other nuisances."
If passed, D.C. would become the only city in the U.S. to decriminalize prostitution:
While prostitution has been legal in some parts of Nevada in the form of brothels for more than a century, what's often called "the world's oldest profession" remains criminalized in the rest of the United States. An effort to decriminalize prostitution via referendum in San Francisco failed in 2008, after heavy criticism from city officials at the time. Kamala Harris, then the city's district attorney and now a rising star senator, said the measure "would put a welcome mat out for pimps and prostitutes to come on into San Francisco."
But in the near decade since then, there's been a shift in perspective alongside a growing international movement further popularizing the policy change that sheds stigma in favor of pragmatism. The idea is that if sex workers don't fear arrest, they'll be able to access healthcare and other services. One 2014 study from The Lancet found that decriminalizing sex work could "have the largest effect on the course of the H.I.V. epidemic."
Reducing Criminalization to Improve Community Health & Safety Amendment Act of 2017
Also at Reason. Grosso press release at Scribd. HIPS.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday June 06, @03:57AM (4 children)
The problem is ensuring that nobody is being forced, that nobody is carrying disease, etc. This isn't a simple problem, and most simple answers are obviously failures. This doesn't mean that they'd be as bad as the current system, of course.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Thursday June 06, @04:12AM (1 child)
I think I'd go to the counties in Nevada where prostitution is legal, and investigate how they handle these issues. No need to re-invent the wheel.
Frankly, I think it's something that the government should simply stay out of, other than the inter-personal issue of dumping every pimp into a most unpleasant dungeon. IMHO, the government shouldn't have much business regulating morality between consenting adults.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 06, @04:22AM
I'm given to understand that Nevada is *not* a good case study. The brothels are only in rural counties. The women are under strict control of the owners, to the point where it's being compared to prison. They aren't allowed to mix with locals, etc., etc.
Nevada's system is broken. It doesn't work. There's a reason most hookers ply their trade in Vegas and other big cities despite it still being illegal there--they're more likely to be in control of their own lives; but it still comes with all the problems of illegal prostitution in any other city.
tl;dr, Nevada's legal brothels are like California's legal pot, only worse. Too tightly controlled, too regulated, still has a thriving black market, and not a good model.
I think some European countries have decriminalized but not totally legalized and are a better model.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday June 06, @04:15AM
When you're not treated as a criminal, you are usually more comfortable going to the police if you're being forced, intimidated or trafficked.
What's more, just as they do in the porn industry, regular STI testing can be mandated by law.
Making things illegal always draws the unscrupulous, as regulation and oversight are much more difficult.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by anotherblackhat on Thursday June 06, @04:18AM
Nope, that's not the problem at all.
It's easier to catch forced prostitution when normal prostitution is decriminalized, and it's a bald face lie that prostitutes spread disease.
(When prostitution was accidentally decriminalized in Rhode Island, rape dropped 31% and gonorrhea dropped 39%. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2014/07/17/when-rhode-island-accidentally-legalized-prostitution-rape-and-stis-decreased-sharply/ [washingtonpost.com] https://www.nber.org/papers/w20281.pdf [nber.org])
The "problem" is that a certain percentage of the population believes it has a moral obligation to prevent other people from having sex the "wrong" way.