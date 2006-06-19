The US National Security Agency (NSA) has warned Microsoft Windows users to make sure they are using updated systems to guard against cyber-attacks.

US officials and Microsoft executives say older versions of the programs may be vulnerable to malware. In the advisory, NSA officials said a flaw known as "BlueKeep" exists in past editions of Microsoft Windows.

Last week Microsoft warned that "some older versions of Windows" could be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. "All customers on affected operating systems [Windows 7 and earlier] should update as soon as possible," said Microsoft.

US officials said the "BlueKeep" flaw could leave computers vulnerable to infection by viruses through automated attacks or by the downloading of malicious attachments.