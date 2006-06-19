You may recall that back in November, NASA's Insight lander began drilling down into the surface of Mars hoping to reach a depth of 16 feet (5 meters) with an instrument affectionately dubbed "The Mole"

NASA scientists now have a plan to hopefully determine the cause of the Lander's shallow shoveling.

Although the mission went well, at the last moment the heat probe only managed to reach a depth of 13cm before progress stalled.

There are a couple of theories for what is causing this.

1) The probe may have simply hit a rock.

2) The soil around the heat probe may be too 'slick'. "(The mole needs a certain amount of soil friction to dig; otherwise, it will simply bounce in place.)"

Unfortunately right now, it is simply impossible to be sure. This is because the Insight Lander's support structure blocks the onboard camera's view of the instrument.

So, the mission team plans to use the lander's robotic arm to lift that support structure out of the way.

According to Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division, this will allow the scientists to "gather more information and try at least one solution."

The lifting maneuver, which the team has been practicing with mock-ups at JPL, will begin on the Red Planet in late June. And InSight's handlers will proceed carefully. "Over the course of a week, the arm will lift the structure in three steps, taking images and returning them so that engineers can make sure the mole isn't being pulled out of the ground while the structure is moved," NASA officials wrote in the same statement. "If removed from the soil, the mole can't go back in."

The investigation process itself will add friction to the soil near the mole according to Tilman Spohn of the German Aerospace Center which built the mole.