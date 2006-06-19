Stories
House Intelligence Committee to Hold Hearing on "Deepfakes"

posted by martyb on Thursday June 06, @07:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the moving-the-pyramids-and-now-as-video dept.
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

House Intelligence panel to examine 'deepfake' videos in June

The House Intelligence Committee has slated a hearing in June that will examine a series of national security matters, including the threat of videos manipulated by artificial intelligence (AI) that look strikingly real, a panel aide said.

The congressional hearing on June 13 will be one of the first to primarily focus on so-called deepfakes, which experts and lawmakers say pose a major disinformation threat heading into the 2020 election.

The hearing comes amid a spotlight on a fake video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that made its way across Facebook and other social media platforms in late May.

This video, which was viewed millions of times, was edited in a way that made her appear to slur her words. While the video was not made with advanced AI technology, experts say that will be the next step in the disinformation threat.

Also at CNN and CNET.

See also: The 2020 campaigns aren't ready for deepfakes

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 06, @07:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 06, @07:57PM (#852403)

    They will address using the tech to provide plausible deniability. This will work out well for them, as they have the resources to produce the vids.

