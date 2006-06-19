from the phoning-it-in dept.
Where Are All the Internet Cafes Going in Asia?
Rewind the clock 20 years and walk down a major street in Asia, and you'll likely see a sign advertising an Internet Cafe. "網吧", "网吧", "Kafe Internet", "PC 뱅", "อินเทอร์เน็ตคาเฟ่"; these were all signs offering anyone from the everyman to the wayward traveller a chance to connect to the World Wide Web or engage in virtual battle with Zombies, Orcs, or the Protoss.
[...] Despite all signs that the internet cafe industry should be alive and well within Asia, the data shows otherwise. Tax data from Taiwan's Ministry of Finance has the number of internet cafes dropping by over 50% since 2011.
Over in China, it's a decline though not as pronounced: the number of internet cafes continues to trickle downwards, having peaked in 2016 at approximately 150,000 and hitting 138,000 establishments in 2018. Local analysts believe the industry will continue to decline by 4.5% year-over-year.
Down in Singapore, the capital of rich-world Asia, the trend continues: only 11 are currently operating in the city-state of 4.5 million down from 20 a few years ago.
However, in the developing world, this trend towards oblivion starts to slow down. While in Indonesia, the number of internet cafes has declined but stabilized, in contrast, in the Philippines this number has grown substantially in the past decade.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday June 06, @09:31PM (1 child)
Internet usage as something you leave home and interact with other human beings for.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Thursday June 06, @10:13PM
After all, shouldn't you "use" the internet, by staying in your room at home and "interacting" with yourself?
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Thursday June 06, @09:51PM
Back around 2000 I was traveling through Asia for a few weeks. The Internet Cafes were my primary lifeline back to home. Even spending 30 minutes in one would help drive away the homesickness. So I've fond memories of them, but I'm not surprised they're going away. Of all things I'm surprised they're still around and that they peaked in 2016.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 06, @09:57PM (1 child)
and you wouldn't see hoards of zombie-like people staring at a chunk of glass in their hands.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Thursday June 06, @10:19PM
Actually, that is quite insightful.
While they do not replace hard core gaming, phones do replace casual internet usage for those that do not have it. Email, shopping, casual games, surfing the web and social media all on one small relatively inexpensive device.
20 years ago, android phones and iphones did not exist.
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Thursday June 06, @10:32PM
Who needs public spaces when you can take your smartphone with you everywhere you go?