Firefox will now limit many web trackers by default to protect users from ads and analytic companies, and websites that want to track digital fingerprints across the internet. The changes come to accommodate the increasing demand for more private searches. It will also speed up the browsing speed, and force advertisers to find less invasive techniques.

The Firefox change might not be as dramatic as what Apple did on its Safari browser a couple of years ago, when it added a feature that blocks nearly all third-party trackers by default, but it's definitely welcome.

Safari limits trackers by default, rather than blocking just the ones collected on a blacklist. It also totally blocks trackers from being used by third-parties if you do not interact with their source website for more than a day.

[...] Firefox may not be the most conservative browser when it comes to tracker blocking, but it is a huge leap ahead of Google Chrome, which is starting to experiments with tracking limiting features just now.

Differently from Mozilla and Apple, Google Chrome relies on targeted ads to survive and it is likely to lag behind its peers in terms of privacy.